Fox News Segment Attempts to Put Mask on Cow: 'She's Not Having It'

A methane-catching face mask for cows—a recent technology aimed at reducing the impact of the dairy and meat industry on global warming—was ridiculed by Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, who asked a Tennessee farmer to test the device.

Introducing the technology on Tucker Carlson Tonight as "absurdism at work" and claiming that "global warming theology is kind of funny because it's so stupid," Carlson asked "actual farmer" Stephanie Nash if the device could really work.

"Well, Tucker, you know I'm not going to wear a mask, I'm not going to allow my cows to wear a mask," Nash said. "I'll show you right now what we're doing. We're trying to put one on," the farmer continued, as the Fox News camera panned to a cow wearing a face mask that looks nothing like the actual methane-catching devices.

"She's not having it, she's struggling to breathe. It just doesn't make sense to put a mask on a cow," Nash added.

“We tried to put one on. So she's not having it. She is struggling to breathe. It just doesn't make sense to put a mask on a cow.” pic.twitter.com/jsApnyB3Qw — Acyn (@Acyn) January 19, 2023

"So what you're saying is that cows have more self-respect than most people in mid-town Manhattan on lunch break," Carlson commented, gaining a chuckle from Nash.

A clip of Carlson's interview with Nash was shared on Twitter, where it has been viewed more than 66,000 times. The comments of baffled users range from those wondering if the story of face mask for cows is made up to those accusing the controversial Fox News host of "getting to the bottom of these conspiracies... Rock bottom." Some called Carlson's segment "a news parody show."

But the technology for reducing cows' methane emissions is real, though it's unclear if the device tested by the Tennessee farmer was the correct one.

The dairy and meat industry accounts for 1.6 billion cattle around the world. This massive number of livestock burp out methane—one of the most potent greenhouse gases on the planet—which contributes hugely to global warming and accelerates climate change.

A single dairy cow is estimated to produce up to 130 gallons of methane per day, with burps accounting for 95 percent of their methane emissions.

To address the issue, U.K.-based company Zelp has created a wearable device—much like a face mask—for cows that transforms methane emissions into CO2 and water. The device, which is to be fitted on cows aged 6-8 months, was found to have no impact on the animal's behavior and feeding, WIRED reported.

The British company's technology was one of the four winners of the Terra Cart Design Lab competition, an initiative launched by King Charles III to promote design-led solutions to the climate crisis. Charles praised the device as "fascinating."

Newsweek has contacted Fox News for comment.