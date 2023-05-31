Fox News Warns of Network's Diversity Plans After Chick-fil-A Boycott

Fox News anchors implied Wednesday that its network follows the same Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) guidelines that drew widespread social media attention the previous day regarding similar efforts conducted at Chick-fil-A.

The popular chicken restaurant drew backlash and calls for boycotts due to the discovery of a DEI-related page on its website, even though the initiative has been supervised by a company official for nearly three years.

It's another in a string of multiple boycott attempts by certain segments of the conservative population against numerous major brands, including Bud Light for its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney and most recently Target due to the release of Pride Month-related "tuck-friendly" swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirmation surgery to conceal their genitals.

.@HARRISFAULKNER: "What will be interesting about Chick-fil-A is, can they do both? Can they keep the DEI in the front of the car? Because many states are mandating it now. Here at Fox, other corporations, there will be things they're going to have to change because the state of… pic.twitter.com/dsBpYM5olZ — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 31, 2023

"What will be interesting about Chick-fil-A is, can they do both?" Fox News' Harris Faulkner said on Outnumbered. "Can they keep the DEI in the front-view mirror, the front of the car, because many states are mandating it now. Here at Fox, other corporations, there will be things they're going to have to change because the state of New York requires it."

It's unclear which state law she is referring to, though numerous New York-based entities including universities, law schools, the New York State Education Department and the New York Bar Association, have implemented DEI guidelines.

Pedestrians walk past News Corporation headquarters, home to Fox News, on April 18, 2023, in New York City. A Fox News anchor said Wednesday that Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) may be more common at the company, following calls of boycotts against Chick-fil-A for the same initiative. Spencer Platt/Getty

Faulkner acknowledged not knowing about state laws in Georgia—the home of Chick-fil-A—and where they fall, wondering whether companies can stick by their values while simultaneously being more inclusive for their shareholders and still follow state laws.

"Bud Light couldn't figure out which part to do so they stuck their toe in the deep end of the water and started drowning," she added. "Can Chick-fil-A continue to walk the plank ... and at the same time do DEI, which really keeps everybody happy in the corporate end? If their states start mandating it, some of these companies are going to have to start doing things that they said they'd never do."

Fox Corporation does have a "Diversity and Inclusion" page on its website pertaining to careers and employment, though the word "equity" is never mentioned.

"We live in a diverse world, with different ideas and different perspectives that come together to spark new ideas and make great things happen," the webpage reads. "That means reflecting the diversity of the world around us is critical to our company's success, and we're deeply committed to diversity and inclusion, including attracting, retaining and promoting diverse talent across our company."

Faulkner's words have already been latched onto and rejected on platforms like Twitter, where one user wrote, "RIP Fox News. You really know how to lose your entire audience."

The company recently cut ties with Tucker Carlson, who garnered the network's highest ratings, and prior to that settled a $787.5 million lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems—which initially filed suit for $1.6 billion—following false claims made about the voting system following the 2020 election.

"They're all spewing the same talking point from Fox & Friends to Outnumbered," tweeted another user. "How many more days until they begin including their preferred pronouns in their name banners?"