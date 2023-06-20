Fox Red Labrador Pup Can't Decide Where To Sleep in Cute Clip: 'I Choose?'

It usually takes a new puppy a while to settle into its new home, but Barton the fox red Labrador has proved otherwise.

In a video posted to the page @bartonlikesprings, Barton the fox red Labrador puppy can be seen running excitedly to his crate, flopping down, and making cute little grunting noises. He then decides that isn't the place for him before running straight over to the camera and deciding to flop onto his bed.

"All these places are mine?! How will I choose?" reads the caption.

A stock image of a fox red Labrador puppy. A fox red Labrador named Barton has been breaking hearts online in a video with over 3.2 million views. Getty Images/Caroline Anderson

The video has been viewed over 3.2 million times and Barton is a particularly cute puppy leading one user to comment, "This might be the cutest dog in the world."

Unlike Barton, it can take a new puppy a while to acclimatize to its new environment when first brought home.

"Your first instinct may be to bring him in the house, let him explore and immediately meet his new family. But, take things slowly," according to the American Kennel Club's advice.

Some puppies may cry for the first few nights, and some may also need to be taken outside for a pee as they haven't learned to hold it yet. "If you anticipate it by initiating play, your dog may use up some energy and settle down. An evening stroll gives them exercise and a chance to take a potty break. Be sure they go to the bathroom right before bed," suggest the AKC.

@bartonlikesprings All of these places are mine?! How will I choose? ♬ original sound - Barton

If your puppy is crying, do not put take them into bed with you, unless you want that to be somewhere they think they can always go, as behaviors are easily learned and not forgotten as a puppy.

"If the pup cries, do not put them in your bed unless that is where you want them to sleep. You can put the crate right next to your bed and put your hand inside to reassure them that you're there. A crate is like a den, a place where a puppy won't eliminate," recommend the AKC. "When they whine, quietly carry them out for a quick, boring potty break. Then put them back in the crate."

Users on TikTok loved the adorable pup.

"He's the puppiest puppy I've ever seen," said one user. "I don't know him but I would die for him," said another.

