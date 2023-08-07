Husband Caught Torturing Wife After Holding Her Captive for 12 Years—Police

A man has been arrested in France after his wife was found locked naked in a room with her head shaved in what local police are now treating as a suspected decade-long kidnap and torture, according to reports.

French news channel BFM reported that the 55-year-old German national had been detained at his home in Forbach, near the French border with Germany, on Monday after his 53-year-old wife managed to tell the authorities that she was being held against her will since 2011.

The outlet said officers had responded to an address in the town earlier in the morning to find the woman in a state of distress, who also appeared malnourished with fractured bones. According to BFM, the woman had now been hospitalized.

Officers had reportedly found a notebook, believed to belong to the man, which recorded when he fed the woman, and what it described as a torture bench. Neither the husband nor the wife have been publicly named.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.