France's Defeat in Africa Is A Warning Sign to the US

French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to withdraw his nation's ambassador and troops from Niger in line with demands by the country's current military leadership could serve as a warning to the United States on its posture in a restive region where Washington is looking to enhance its influence.

The French leader had initially taken a defiant stance when the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) first deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum in July and demanded the withdrawal of French ambassador Sylvain Itté, accusing the envoy of the former colonizer of constituting a threat to public order in the West African nation. But, weeks after the military administration withdrew Itte's diplomatic immunity, Macron announced Sunday that the ambassador would leave the country, and some 1,500 French troops would follow by next year.

The exit would mark the latest in a series of French withdrawals from African countries in recent years, including Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic and Mali, amid a wave of anti-French sentiment across parts of the continent.

But as the Pentagon resolves to keep approximately 1,100 troops in place in Niger and boost U.S. military presence in Africa, Nathaniel Powell, an analyst at the Oxford Analytica firm, argued that Washington should take heed of the French setback.

"In terms of the message France's failure in the Sahel sends, especially to the U.S., I think, is that making the success of your security policy dependent on venal, corrupt, and illegitimate regimes carries huge risks," Powell said. "When and if those regimes are overthrown, their foreign backers are often seen as complicit and can lose their influence."

A U.S. Air Force staff sergeant attached to the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, Quick Reaction Force maintains security while conducting a joint patrol with the Niger Armed Forces near AB 201, Niger on January 6. 406th Expeditionary Wing/U.S. Air Force/Master Sergeant Michael Matkin

The French departures from Burkina Faso and Mali also followed political upheavals led by military figures in those two West African states, both of which have emerged as the most ardent supporters of CNSP in Niger. Prior to Bazoum's ousting, Niger served as a central hub of the counterterrorism operations of both France and the U.S. in the Sahel region, where militant groups including affiliates of Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIS) have an active presence.

Powell noted that, unlike the mounting security woes faced by a number of fellow Sahel states, Bazoum's approach was "actually working—at least up to a point."

"I think that's why U.S. and French policymakers had a lot of faith in him," he added. "But, they ignored the country's long history of fraught civil-military relations, Bazoum's repression of the opposition, and the controversial nature of his election. Those are shaky foundations to build a solid partnership on."

With Bazoum under house arrest, however, Washington has sought to engage with the CNSP, despite calling for a restoration of democratic rule. Earlier this month, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander General James Hecker revealed that such talks led to the resumption of some surveillance and intelligence-gathering missions in Niger, including drone activities.

Commenting on the current U.S. force posture in Niger, a spokesperson for U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) told Newsweek that there have "been no U.S. policy decisions yet about the long-term U.S. military presence in Niger while we wait for the diplomatic process to work."

And while the spokesperson stated that AFRICOM could not divulge details regarding the nature of the resumed missions in Niger, she stated that "the U.S is not conducting counterterrorism operations with the Niger military forces."

As for France, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in an online statement that the nation "will continue to help Africa fight against terrorism, but we will only do so if it as the request of the democratically elected authorities and regional authorities."

"There have been more Islamist terrorism-related deaths in Niger since the beginning of the coup than there were during the preceding 18 months," the French Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.

At present, the future of the relationship between the U.S. and Niger remains uncertain. But, as Powell pointed out, the backlash against France was only set to grow.

While he said France was "quick to blame Russian troll farms and opportunistic local politicians/putschists—which are all factors," he identified "the major driver of anger at France" as being "French policies and interventions," which both "failed to stop the spread of jihadist groups" and supported "unpopular, predatory, corrupt and at times violent governments."

Mbaye Bashir Lo, associate professor of the practice of Asian and Middle Eastern studies and international comparative studies at Duke University, also spoke to the unique factors that have helped foster such negativity toward France in Africa, where he said "the repercussions of France's historical economic exploitation of the region continue to impact people's daily lives."

"The enduring weight of French exploitation of these countries is no longer sustainable and has become a driving force behind the political crises witnessed in this part of Africa," Lo told Newsweek. "The political elites who have vested interests in the current French arrangement often find themselves unable or unwilling to address it."

"However," he added, "any military junta, regardless of their initial intentions, can easily garner popular support by simply pointing out these obvious issues."

And in this regard, Lo noted, the U.S. does not carry the same baggage historic or modern, as it has "never engaged in the traditional sense of colonization and exploitation on the African continent, with Liberia and Sierra Leone being distinct arrangements." This argument helps to inform "why some African protests, like the one in Niger, explicitly call for the removal of French military bases while not targeting U.S. bases."

This same line of reasoning supports both China and Russia's growing presence in Africa, where the two nations have forged decades-long relationships, some of which directly supported a broader process of liberation that many Africans see themselves in the midst of to this day.

"In essence, while France's role in Africa is sparking protests and scrutiny," he added, "we should recognize that each major power has its unique historical and contemporary interactions with the continent, and they are perceived differently by Africans."

Supporters of Niger's National Council of Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) wave the national flag of China and a flag bearing the logo of Russia's Wagner Group private military company, as they gather to protest outside the Nigerien and French airbase to demand the departure of the French military from Niger, in Niamey on September 16. AFP/Getty Images

The changing geopolitical tides have amounted to "an inflection point for France's influence in Africa, especially in francophone Africa," according to Folashade Soulé, a senior research associate at the Global Economic Governance program of Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government.

"Emerging strategic partners like Turkey, China and Iran are growing their military footprint in the region," Soulé told Newsweek. "For Western powers, France has often been considered as a compass for joint and multilateral efforts in the region. Several European powers are reconsidering their former role as followers of France and are rethinking their Sahel and francophone Africa strategy in a more autonomous way, by trying to avoid a spillover of this negative sentiment on them."

Washington has begun to recognize this, and she argued that the U.S. too is "diverting from France, as has been witnessed by their separate stance in the Sahel."

"The lessons that can be learned are that there should not be a perceived misalignment of security interests between partner African countries and security partners," Soulé said. "In the case of France, these were considered to serve French interests more than the host countries."

"Another lesson is to take African public opinion as much as possible into consideration—these are usually against the physical presence of external forces and military bases," she added. "If these partnerships aren't well negotiated both by external powers and African partners, there will likely be risks of diverging interests, instrumentalization and increasing defiance by African populations."