Free Subway Sandwich 2023: Locations and How to Get Yours Today

The popular sandwich chain, Subway, is planning to give away some sandwiches for free on Tuesday to promote its new initiative of fresh sliced deli meats.

On its website, Subway states that from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at participating locations, some consumers will be able to get a six-inch sub for free. The promotion is limited to the first 50 customers at each participating location and consumers will be limited to one free sandwich. The offer is only for Subway's Deli Heroes line, which includes the Titan Turkey, the Garlic Roast Beef, the Beast and the Grand Slam Ham.

Consumers interested in trying a free six-inch sandwich can check on Subway's website to ensure that their local location is participating in the promotion.

The promotion on Tuesday comes shortly after Subway announced its new category of Deli Heroes where local stores will slice their own deli meats instead of receiving pre-sliced meats from a factory.

A customer looks at the menu while at a Subway restaurant on January 12 in Austin, Texas. The popular sandwich chain is planning to give away some sandwiches for free on Tuesday to promote its new initiative of fresh sliced deli meats. Brandon Bell/Getty

"Over the past two years, we overhauled our expansive pantry of ingredients and debuted a whole new way to Subway with chef-crafted signature sandwiches. These major changes led to rave reviews from our guests and record-breaking sales," Trevor Haynes, Subway's North American president, said in a press release.

"This year's changes are even bigger and more transformational. The addition of freshly sliced meats is the most impactful yet as it gives our guests a better sandwich—raising the bar even higher for the brand that defined fresh. We can't wait for America to taste the difference and see how far we have come on our journey," Haynes' statement added.

According to the press release, Subway's new Deli Heroes line was one of the most "complex" changes the store has seen "from reorganizing its supply chain to installing a deli meat slicer in 20,000 Subway restaurants—including one every five minutes over the course of nine months."

The sandwich chain said it invested $80 million to provide each store with deli meat slicers to help its new initiative.

"To help America taste the difference, Subway is putting its new slicers to the test by offering up to 1 million free six-inch Deli Heroes sub at participating restaurants across the country on Tuesday, July 11, between 10 a.m. and noon local time," Subway's press release said.

In addition to the promotion on Tuesday, Subway previously announced another promotion where consumers could buy one footlong sandwich and get another for free.

Newsweek reached out to Subway via email for further comment.