Why Freema Agyeman Didn't Return for 'New Amsterdam' Series Finale

New Amsterdam came to an end with its fifth season, bringing the story of the medical director and staff of New Amsterdam to a close.

The final episode saw Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) decide to leave his position as medical director and move to Geneva, Switzerland, where he would be able to work with the World Health Organization.

While plenty of goodbyes were had in the final episode, there was one character who was markedly missing: Dr. Helen Sharpe, who was played by Freema Agyeman.

Why Freema Agyeman Didn't Return for New Amsterdam Finale

Agyeman exited the series as a regular cast member before its fifth season, but she did make a cameo appearance in the early part of the season.

Fans may have been hoping that Agyeman's Helen would have also made an appearance in the finale, but showrunner David Schulner explained to TVLine that while they wanted to include her in the last episode it just wasn't possible.

Schulner said: "[Freema] was totally up for returning for the season finale. It's our one regret that her and Anupam Kher—his character [Dr. Kapoor] died, obviously, on the show—but we would have loved to honor those characters and actors as well in the finale, but we just couldn't make it work."

Executive producer Peter Horton also told the website: "We really did try with Freema, too, just to see if we could get her, and it just didn't time out right."

In July 2022, Agyeman made a statement announcing her departure, in which she said: "Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support!"

"I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you over these past few years, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me.

"She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam."

Sharing her gratitude with viewers, the Doctor Who actor continued: "While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series.

"It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons—those writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories! Fanfic—it's over to you to tell the rest!! Lots of love Fam!"