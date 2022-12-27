Freezing Storm Transforms Sunroom Into Incredible Indoor 'Snow Globe'

A woman in Canada's home was transformed into a real-life snow globe after the historic winter storm hitting North America made its way into her sunroom.

TikTok user chelsea_loves_plants revealed in a viral video posted on Sunday that the room in her home in Ontario was buried in several inches of snow, including all of the furniture. Frost clung to the windows and walls.

Snow draped on holiday decorations and weighing down a Christmas tree still strung with working colorful lights made the room look like it was straight out of a snow globe.

The TikTok user explained how the snow ended up in the room, saying: "The wind from the snowstorm forced the snow through the screens. It's like a porch with a roof and screened windows."

Americans and Canadians have been blighted by the winter storm that has wreaked havoc on travelers attempting to fly over the Christmas weekend. Hundreds of flights have been canceled across North America and another 3,000 scheduled take-offs have been delayed since the storm began.

Dozens of people in the U.S. have also died during the storm, with at least 28 in New York—one of several states that border Ontario.

The post has been viewed 4 million times and racked up 209,200 likes so far since it was shared on Sunday. Many of those who commented on the post were stunned by how the snow had completely transformed the room, while others tried to find humor in the situation.

TikToker user Sarah Tousignant joked: "Realtor in me…with a lovely four-season room."

Santa's Little Helper commented: "People would pay thousands [to] have a room like that for Christmas."

Commenter Caryl Baillie wrote: "Oh no. I mean, it looks pretty but probably not the look you were going for. Happy holidays."

Newsweek reached out to chelsea_loves_plants for comment.

Multiple videos and photos of cars and homes being buried in snow have been widely shared on social media since the storm began. The National Weather Service reported that parts of the U.S. were under 4 feet of snow on Monday.

While the storm has continued to disrupt travel across North America, temperatures are expected to warm up this week in the most affected areas, such as Buffalo, New York.