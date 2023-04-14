French Bulldog's Behavior Since Sisters Moved Out Breaks Hearts: 'Waiting'

A heartbreaking video of a lonely French bulldog looking for his two best friends has gone viral on TikTok with over 5 million views.

User @mkutchko explains in the video that her two daughters have recently left home and are "adulting," and Flip the blue French bulldog misses them so much that he sits "by their bedroom door waiting."

The caption reads: "Flip sits by this door daily. This was his sisters room. They are both grown up and moved out. Flip is trying to be a big boy but he misses his sisters."

The video then cuts to clips of Flip with the sisters, eating spaghetti Lady and the Tramp style, being cuddled while wearing pajamas, going on car rides and generally just living his best life.

Users were devastated in the comments, with one writing: "ima cry this is so sad, they need to go give him a hug." Another wrote: "STOP MY HEART, can I hug him forever ?!?!"

Do Dogs Miss People?

While the two girls in this story are both alive and well and simply "adulting," it's possible that this sad Frenchie is grieving them nonetheless.

According to VCA Hospitals, when a dog is mourning, they may become depressed and listless, have a decreased appetite and decline to play. "They may sleep more than usual and move more slowly, sulking around," VCA Hospitals said.

"Since they may not actually understand death as something permanent, sometimes a dog will wait patiently, believing that the deceased caregiver, will return. Still others believe that the dog may just be reacting to the grief exhibited by humans in the house as they deal with the death of a household member," report VCA Hospitals.

Like humans, dogs go through a grieving period, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). The AKC states that while there isn't one specific approach for helping your dog through this period, be aware of your dog's extra needs.

"Be aware of routines and try to stick to them and provide comfort by spending more time together," the AKC said. "Give extra affection—touch increases your bond. Play his favorite game and increase exercise." The AKC also recommends consulting a vet if the grieving period seems to be lasting a particularly long time.

