People Unprepared for What a French Bulldog-Husky Mix Looks Like—'Bullsky'

A mixed-breed dog who is the result of a tryst between a husky and a French bulldog has quickly amassed an army of admirers on social media.

Statistics compiled by the American Veterinary Medical Association estimated that 53 percent of all dogs living in U.S. households are mixed-breed canines.

Of that number, however, few are as likely to be as cute and cuddly as Finn, the 9-month-old French bulldog-husky mix, or "French bullsky" as his owner calls him.

Currently making waves on Instagram as part of a doggy duo posting under the handle adventuresoffinnandatlas, Finn is the result of an illicit canine love affair.

"He was an accident puppy," his owner, who asked not to be named, told Newsweek. "The people we got him from had a husky and French bulldog and I guess weren't fully watching the two of them, and so Finn and his littermates happened."

One of six French bullskies born as a result of the canine coming together, Finn had to overcome some adversity at birth.

"He was actually the last puppy out, and I guess because of the way he was positioned, he had a broken tail," they said. "So he came out with a crooked tail. The vets said that it sometimes happens, and it doesn't diminish his quality of life, so we kept his tail the way that it was."

Living alongside his canine chum Atlas out in Texas, Finn has begun to attract attention on social media in recent months.

One clip on TikTok revealing exactly what a cross between a husky and a French bulldog has proven particularly popular, with fans flocking to comment on Finn's adorable appearance.

"So stinking cute," one viewer wrote on the social media platform, with another commenting: "you are adorable." A third said: "cuteness overload," while a fourth asked: "does it scream like a husky?" Responding to that final question, Finn's owners replied: "Sometimes yes."

According to the pet owner, her french bullsky is the best of both breeds. "Finn is full of energy and seems to have the temperament of the two breeds mixed together," they said. "He has the howl of the husky, but the whine of a Frenchie."

When he's not filming videos or posing for pictures on social media, Finn enjoys all the usual activities you would associate with your average dog and is a happy pup to boot. "He's super playful and loves other dogs," they said. "He loves his daily walks, and going on hikes."

This isn't the first time a mixed-breed dog has captured the imagination of pet lovers on social media. In March, dog lovers were stunned after discovering what a pug and a greyhound mix looked like.

Another blend of a Golden Retriever and a Spaniel also turned heads online thanks to their adorably furry features. Then there's Finnagen, the pup whose mother is a golden retriever and dad is a Bernese mountain dog.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.