French Bulldog Filmed Losing 'All Trust' As Lookalike Cake Is Cut in Half

A video of a dog appearing to have "lost all trust" in its owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it received 6.5 million views at the time of writing.

The clip, shared from the TikTok account @gusgusinthecity, shows a French bulldog sitting on a couch in front of a cake, which appears to be a replica of the dog.

A dinner knife is later seen halving the dog cake, separating the head portion from the rest of it. The dog is seen trembling as its eyes follow the knife slicing through the cake.

After shaking in place and licking its lips a couple of times, the dog is seen walking away from the decapitated cake.

The video was shared with a caption that read: "My dog lost all trust #frenchbulldogs #dogcake."

While the trust between the dog and owner in the latest viral video may have been lost, the pup may have also been displaying signs of fear, according to its body postures.

Dogs that are scared may display aggression, attempt to avoid or flee a situation, freeze/remain motionless, fidget or fret, said veterinarians Kenneth Martin, Debra Horwitz and Gary Landsberg in an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains.

In a bid to avoid a threat or perceived threat, a dog may "cower, look away, tuck its tail, and perhaps tremble or pant," they added.

In some cases the signs can be more subtle. "A dog may only lower its head and look away when uncomfortable with a social encounter...it is important to watch for signs of avoidance or uneasiness such as backing up, hiding behind your legs, lip licking," they said.

The VCA article also explained: "Dogs are impressionable, and through the effect of 'single event learning,' one negative or traumatic experience may induce fear or phobic responses that generalize to many similar situations."

The dog's reaction in the latest viral clip has amused several TikTokers, who felt sorry for the frightened pup.

Hope Bozeman wrote: "Awe. The dog was literally shivering and scared."

User wlbdsabarga said: "Too scary for dog," while user Vandera said: "Awww poor baby."

Professor C913 said: "dog said this is getting serious, i am scared and i am out of here."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.