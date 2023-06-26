Horror As French Bulldog Narrowly Avoids Death After Being Run Over by Car

A video of a French bulldog making a narrow escape after running into a street while a car passed by has gone viral on TikTok.

The moment was captured in a clip posted by TikTok user @sohslick, which had 7.6 million views at the time of writing. The video shows footage from a Ring security camera that was taken on June 20.

The clip shows the dog owner walking across the driveway of a home, while his dog Boca is seen running past him and onto the street, presumably heading towards another dog on the other side of the road.

The video shows Boca vanish underneath the car as the vehicle runs over him. He reappears a split second later before running back towards the house as the footage ends.

According to a caption shared in a subsequent video showing the dog running around inside a house, Boca is "alive and too well."

While the dog in the latest clip appeared to have walked away relatively unscathed from the frightening incident, other pups have not been as lucky.

A February 2017 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Vet Record, which evaluated the medical records of 140 dogs sustaining road traffic accident (RTA) injuries, found that "the survival rate was 83.2 percent."

According to the study, younger dogs more frequently had lung contusions and limb fractures and larger canines also more often had limb fractures. Smaller dogs and older ones were reported to more frequently sustain pelvic fractures and sacroiliac luxation, an injury where the joint holding the pelvis onto the spine is torn and shifts out of place.

The study found that "dogs surviving RTA to presentation to the hospital have a good prognosis for survival to discharge."

In a subsequent video shared by the original poster, the dog owner can be heard saying, "Bo got hit by a car," as the dog ran back towards the house. The owner is heard urging the dog to "go inside!"

A caption shared with this video says: "I look calm but inside STRESS."

In a later video, the owner is heard saying "Yeah, he's alright," while picking Boca up and examining him.

According to the video, Boca was a "lil' banged up" and after a $430 visit to a MedVet hospital, Boca is "doing fine," the owner said. "He's still sick in the head but he's fine."

Several TikTok users were sympathetic towards the dog owner in the latest scare.

User leyahh53 wrote: "U can't take ur eyes of these kids .. I mean dogs."

Katherine Christina said: "I'm screaming the way he immediately went back home."

Corie Rayvon wrote: "Omg [oh my god] that's crazy!!! Lmao [laughing my a** off] my dog would never be able to go outside free again."

Charron wrote: "The way my heart jumped," while the don said: "All of our hearts dropped LMAO."

