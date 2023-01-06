What Happened at French Montana's Video Shoot Outside The Licking in Miami?

Rapper French Montana was recording a music video in Miami on Thursday evening when a shooting occurred.

Police have confirmed that multiple people were shot outside of a restaurant on the evening of Thursday, January 5.

According to NBC Miami, witnesses said as many as nine people were struck, including rapper Rob49. Police have not confirmed the number of victims.

Miami Gardens Police have confirmed the shooting occurred outside of The Licking in Miami Gardens but the altercation started in a different location before eventually ending at the eatery.

They reportedly responded to the scene after receiving a call from ShotSpotter, the gunshot detection system, before 8 p.m.

Miami Gardens police chief Delma Noel-Pratt said in a statement that it is believed the shooting is "an isolated incident."

Miami Gardens police spokesperson Diana Gourgue told journalists on the scene that she was unable to confirm reports regarding the number of people injured.

"Right now it is just multiple victims that were injured," she said, adding that the condition of those hurt was unknown, but there were no fatalities.

Rapper CED Mogul shared a video with South Florida's NBC 6 purporting to show Montana, real name Karim Kharbouch, and New Orleans rapper Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot.

#NEW: Rapper 'CED Mogul' shared this video with @nbc6. He says shows #FrenchMontana and #Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot, and prior to the shooting.



Witnesses say #Rob49 was among nine people shot. @MGPDFL would only confirm multiple shot. #Miami pic.twitter.com/xHjCuIaI7H — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) January 6, 2023

Mogul said that the video shoot was taking place behind a nearby KFC, where someone was robbed.

When the shoot then moved to The Licking, Mogul says as many as nine people were shot, including Rob49.

Rob49, 24, promoted an upcoming appearance in Houston, Texas on Instagram just hours before the shooting happened, but has not posted anything since.

Montana, 38, who dated Khloé Kardashian for eight months in 2014, has also not updated his 34.6 million followers since the incident occurred.

Montana has been in the music industry for more than 15 years, after releasing his debut mixtape in 2007 before signing a joint-venture record deal with Sean Combs' Bad Boy Records and Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group in 2012.

The star, who grew up in Morocco before moving to the United States as a teen, has released four studio albums; 2013's Excuse My French, 2017's Jungle Rules, 2019's Montana and 2021's They Got Amnesia.

His most successful song has been the single "Unforgettable" (featuring Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee), Montana's only song as lead artist so far to reach the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Montana's other collaborators include Drake, Big Sean, Meek Mill and Chris Brown.

Update 1/6/2023 4:37 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with further details and background information about French Montana.