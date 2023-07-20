Frenchie Obsessed With Henry Cavill Gets To Meet Her Hero—'Star Treatment'

A French bulldog obsessed with Henry Cavill finally got the opportunity to meet her hero at the London premiere of The Witcher's third season.

According to her owner Heather Land, 4-year-old Rory fell in love with the actor in September 2022, while watching The Witcher. Based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, 40-year-old Cavill currently plays leading man Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series.

"I noticed Rory would stare at the TV when Geralt was on screen," Land told Newsweek.

"She would jump off the couch and sit close to the TV and stare up at him. She'd never watched anything on TV before."

Rory has entered several costume contests as "Grrralt of Ruffia." @rorythefrenchie

Land posted a clip of Rory watching the show to the @rorythefrenchie TikTok account, telling everyone how much the bulldog loves the show.

"Rory's followers asked 'do you think she likes The Witcher? Or does she like Henry Cavill?'" Land said.

In response, she introduced Rory to The Man of Steel (2013), in which Cavill plays Superman, and filmed the result.

"Rory sat and watched the whole thing," Land said. "Since then, I've played her many of Henry Cavill's movies, and she recognized him in everything except The Count of Monte Cristo."

Rory's love of the star extends beyond binge-watching his back catalog. Every autumn, Land enters Rory into a range of costume contests, with her "Grrralt of Ruffia" outfit a particular crowd-pleaser.

"When I noticed her fixation on Henry Cavill, especially as Geralt, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to make her a new costume," she said.

The outfit is made out of cosplay foam and glue, while the wig is a synthetic wig cut and dyed to match Geralt's white blonde mane.

"I think it's the only dog wig that exists that doesn't fall off when she shakes her head," she said.

Land joked on social media that Netflix should invite Rory to the Season 3 premiere, and was stunned when the streamer obliged.

"My first thought was 'this is so exciting, this can't be real right now,'" Land said.

The pair got to walk the red carpet and were photographed by paparazzi, with Rory getting the "star treatment."

"She had her own Netflix camera crew, a GoPro camera on a special harness, and the crowd was chanting her name," Land said.

"Rory did extremely well with all of the attention and crowds, and both of us had the best time."

Rory finally got to meet her dream man, actor Henry Cavill. @rorythefrenchie

After the show, Rory got to meet her dream man. The pair were taken to a separate room, where the Frenchie could have some alone time with the actor. Rory seemed to recognize Cavill immediately, trotting straight over with the look of love in her eyes.

"She looked up at him, and then looked at me like 'omg, is that him?'" said Land.

"She's very quiet and reserved. So that look she gave him was everything."

Land said Cavill was "very respectful" of Rory's boundaries, letting the dog come to him for a sniff.

"It was very clear that he's a dog lover and knows dogs very well," Land said. "I appreciate him meeting Rory so much."

Land shared footage of their premiere trip to TikTok, where fans were thrilled for Rory.

"She met her man!!!" commented Brigid Rose.

"Why did the look in her eyes make me cry," said anelly1972.

"She looked at him and was like 'your real, he's in front of me,'" wrote Alaska Villarreal.

"[Not gonna lie], I got emotional," said nola.jean.

"Dreams do come true," wrote _an_g3.

While CaptainRedBeard_87 commented: "I've been way to invested in this and am so happy for Rory!!!"

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.