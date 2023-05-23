Freshly Groomed White Dog 'Attacked by a Puddle' Delights Viewers With Mess

A couple of snow dogs have left the internet in stitches after a clip of them coming home drenched in mud went viral on social media this week.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Monday by their owner under the username Lifewithsnowdogs, the two dogs, Graham and Samoyed, can be seen walking around their owner's kitchen with their paws and fur full of mud from outside as they leave a trail of dirt all around the owner's clean home.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "Pov: you leave your freshly groomed Samoyed alone with the foster Husky for 5 minutes." Followed by: "Send help please."

At the same time, the owner can be heard in the clip saying: "Graham what happened buddy? I'm sitting here trying to cook my spaghetti over there and then I look over... I just don't understand! Did you do this? You have some on you too!"

According to pet wellness experts at Wag!, there are many reasons why dogs love rolling in the mud, even after a whole expensive grooming session. It can simply be because they are bored, and rolling in the mud is funny, or it can also be because they're hot, and they're trying to cool down their body temperature.

There is also speculation that the behavior is instinctual and comes from their ancestors' instinct to hide. That's because rolling around in the mud or other substances can mask their scent, allowing them to sneak up on prey more efficiently.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 88,000 views and 9,804 likes.

One user, slbthemom, commented: "Graham looks like he doesn't understand either...poor guy." And Tara Cochran said: "Samoyed said they were attacked by the puddle." AlanWest joked: "The Husky is innocent!! In fact they saved them from the mud."

Stock image of a muddy husky. A couple of snow dogs covering their owner's floor in mud have melted hearts online. Getty Images

A-me wrote: "The convo... Husky: Dare. Samoyed: Bet." And klyflo said: "Graham: I slipped & fell, whoops." Ying sa sua added: "He had another spa appointment in your backyard."

Another user, MelodyG, commented: "Your Sammy looks just as confused as to what happened." And Kai said: "Lol. He's like ummm I don't even know where to start..."

GoddessHela wrote: "gave my great pyrenees a bath Saturday. 10 mins later she looked like this." And Yael Solonche added: "Mama I was giving myself a mud facial and pedicure the mud mask it's supposed to Make my skin glow and soft."

Newsweek reached out to Lifewithsnowdogs for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

