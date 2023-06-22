'Freshly Killed' Alligator Found With Spear in Skull

A "freshly killed" alligator was found in the back of a truck with a spear in its skull after being illegally poached.

A road ranger with the Florida Highway Patrol stopped to assist what they believed was a stranded motorist on a highway.

When they took a closer look, they realized two people off the roadway were holding a "freshly killed alligator," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a Facebook post.

The road rangers reported it to the FWC, which confirmed that the two people were seen loading the dead alligator onto the truck and then driving away on the I-75.

Officers were able to use traffic cameras to locate the individuals, who had wrapped the alligator in a tarp before placing it in the truck.

A picture shows the alligator in the back of the truck. FWC

When officers recovered the body, they found a "long metal shaft" through the reptile's skull. The shaft had still been attached to a speargun at the time.

"Both individuals were charged with the illegal take of an alligator and taken to jail," the FWC said on Facebook. "Poaching doesn't pay!"

Florida is home to around 1.3 million alligators. They can be found all over the state, mainly in swamps and grasslands. However they often wander into populated areas, particularly in the warmer months when they become more active.

Alligator hunting is only legal in Florida if you have a special permit. These permits come with special regulations.

Florida's alligator population is stable and thriving, meaning hunts are allowed under several conditions.

The use of spearguns in hunting alligators is allowed as part of the statewide alligator harvest program, which takes place every year.

Unauthorized and unpermitted alligator hunting in Florida is a third-degree felony. Those caught could spend up to five years in prison, and be charged $5,000 in fines.

Alligators can be hunted in the state as a hobby. The meat is also popular in some areas.

The FWC operates a nuisance alligator program where licensed trappers are legally able to kill alligators that pose a danger to humans.

While they are powerful predators, alligators rarely prove a threat to humans.

Occasionally they may get too used to the human population. Large alligators that repeatedly display signs of boldness towards humans—for example getting too close—may be euthanized to ensure that no attacks occur.

