Viral Clip Shows Frogfish Visibly Angry at Owner After She Cleaned His Tank

From tarantulas to raccoons, many people forgo traditional pets like cats and dogs and find themselves something altogether more exotic.

One TikTok user prefers things more tropical in the pet department and looks after an unusual animal called a frogfish.

In a video posted to the account @tadpolethefrogfish, Tadpole the frogfish can be seen staring out of his tank, with a very disgruntled look on his face. He is not your average fish, looking instead like a lump of algae or seaweed, with small eyes just noticeable and what appear to be feet.

The video has been viewed over 4.5 million times.

A stock image of a Frogfish.

"I just did a water change and he seems a little agitated because I vacuumed his rocks and I messed up his rock configuration," his owner, who claims to breed clownfish, can be heard saying in the video. "This is probably the equivalent of if someone came in to my house and vacuumed my house and rearranged my pillows and my butt print is gone...he's mad. I ruined his butt print."

In a previous video the TikToker reveals that she breeds clownfish and sometimes feeds ones that have issues to Tadpole the frogfish.

Frogfish are alien like looking creatures with camouflage skin, legs like fins and shocked expressions. The best way to describe them is accurately like a cross between a frog and a fish.

Frogfish are some of the most colorful and bizarre looking fish in the sea, and are members of the antennariidae family, a type of angler fish that includes about 50 species and are found in shallow tropical and subtropical ocean waters around the world, according to the Ocean Conservancy website.

The biggest species grows to about 30 centimeters long, and "they have modified pectoral fins that resemble legs, which allow them to 'walk' along the ocean floor looking for prey," the Ocean Conservancy report.

They are masters of disguise and have the ability to change color to blend in with their surroundings, described as a type of "aggressive mimicry" by the Ocean Conservancy.

"This means potential prey, like small fish or crustaceans, can swim by and never see the well-hidden frogfish, allowing them to attack the prey from a close range," the organization says. "This technique is also seen in animals such as the alligator snapping turtle, who resembles dead wood, and the ant-mimicking spider, who resembles, well...an ant."

Frogfish live in all oceans throughout the world except for the Mediterranean Sea, but experts aren't sure why they avoid that location. While the majority of populations of frogfish are considered stable, "they are particularly vulnerable to habitat decline and are at risk of extinction," according to the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, who said: "This is due to competition from invasive species, over-collecting by aquarists in the aquatic fish trade, climate change, ocean acidification, and habitat degradation."

Users on TikTok loved the unusual pet.

"Please tell me what on earth is this strangely cute creature," commented one user.

"That is one angry dude hahahaha the eyes tell all! love the sass," said another. "Tadpole getting ready for world domination with just one look," wrote a third.

