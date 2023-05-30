Frontier Airlines Responds to Viral Video Claiming They 'Gaslight' Flyers

A video of a Frontier Airlines passenger who claimed the airline is charging customers for oversized bags even when their luggage "fits perfectly" in the bag checker has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, which had over 329,000 views at the time of writing, was shared by TikToker @moriahdoesmagick. The woman in the video, who traveled with a friend on Frontier Airlines from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Charlotte, North Carolina, alleged that airline staff were telling customers whose bags "completely" fit in the bag checker that "it doesn't fit."

She claimed customers were "like 'what the f*** are you talking about?'... It [the bag] fits perfectly.' They were just gaslighting these people..." The woman said the staff told passengers they "can go pay at the desk or you're not getting on the plane. I watched them do this to literally so many people."

A spokesperson for Frontier Airlines told Newsweek: "In the past, our carry-on bag size requirement was not consistently applied, which was unfair to the majority of customers who do pay for their carry-on bags in advance and comply with this requirement."

"As customers are boarding, those with personal items that may be oversized are asked to place their bags in the sizer. Bags must fit completely in the sizer without sticking out.

"We have on a number of occasions investigated specific claims by customers who say they were unfairly charged for a bag at the gate and typically find there is more to the story. All complaints are taken seriously and consumers are encouraged to contact our Customer Care team with any concerns," the spokesperson said.

Other TikTok users who commented on the viral video claimed that Frontier Airlines staff receive "$10 commission" per bag for which passengers are charged at the boarding gate.

A Frontier Airlines representative previously told KRON, a television station based in the San Francisco Bay area, that this bonus is meant to "incentivize" their staff "to ensure compliance with the bag size requirements to ensure all customers are treated fairly, including the majority who comply with the rules."

In the latest Air Travel Consumer Report, published in May by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the department said it has received "a high volume of air travel service complaints and inquiries against airlines and ticket agents in recent months."

According to the latest available figures, in March, the U.S. Transport Security Administration received 15,545 complaints (or 22.3 complaints per 100,000 passengers) from the general public via phone or email. The TSA received 38 airline-related complaints, such as baggage requirements, in March.

A message overlaid on the latest viral TikTok video read: "Do you think the bag fits? Here is a video of my bag inside the personal item [bag checker]," which said "one included per customer." The bag appeared to fit inside the checker.

The clip showed signage on the checker that read "includes handles, wheels and straps" and "under seat stowage is not the measurement."

The clip later panned to a woman standing behind a Frontier Airlines desk as a message overlaid on the video read: "Miss Luisa here has said that it [the bag] doesn't fit."

According to the Frontier Airlines website, each passenger is allowed one personal item (such as purses, totes, computer bags, briefcases, diaper bags, and kids' backpacks). The dimensions of the personal item must measure no more than 14 inches by 18 inches by 8 inches, including handles, wheels, and straps.

The Frontier Airlines spokesperson said that those who wish to bring a second bag onboard, "even if it is of a personal item size," are required to "purchase a carry-on bag."

The spokesperson said: "Customers are clearly informed about our bag size rules during the booking process and are reminded prior to check-in and again during the check-in process. Signage at our ticket counters and gates also provide reminders. Bags can be purchased at any point prior to boarding at reduced cost."

According to screengrabs of Snapchat posts shared by the woman in the latest TikTok video, a Frontier Airlines worker was "making every single person consolidate every single item they had into a single bag...if it didn't fit, they were charging $40 for a carry-on!

"She [the airline worker] made several people pay because the handle of their purse were raised and were slightly above the line..."

The woman in the video said she offered to fit some clothes from a female passenger (who allegedly repacked her bag four times after she was told "it doesn't fit, even though it did," according to the woman in the clip) into her own bag, which was small enough to fit inside the bag checker.

In screengrabs of her Snapchat posts, the woman in the video alleged that the airline worker made her "strip off everything including my utility belt and tried to make me pay $40 because I tried to help this woman."

The woman said: "Everything on my body, they made me take off and told me that if all of that stuff plus her stuff could not fit into the personal bin [bag checker], they would not let me on the plane or I had to pay because I tried to help her."

The woman noted: "I spend a lot of money on flights and I will not be giving a penny of my money to Frontier Airlines again...and I hope none of you do either."

Several users on TikTok sympathized with the original poster.

Ryan Kore wrote: "I cannot believe they made you take your stuff off. That's insane!!!!!"

Jennifer McCullick asked: "how are they STILL getting away with this?!!!"

Amy D Gordon wrote: "Frontier will NEVER and I say that with pride Never get a dime from me. I don't care how cheap the tix are, I'll pass."

