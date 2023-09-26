FTC vs. Amazon Explained: What's at Stake in Landmark Antitrust Lawsuit

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), along with 17 states, on Tuesday sued the online retail giant Amazon, accusing the company of using illegal and anticompetitive tactics to entrench its monopoly in violation of antitrust laws.

The government alleged that Amazon stifled competition and systematically excluded competitors from challenging its dominance in the online retail market.

"Our complaint lays out how Amazon has used a set of punitive and coercive tactics to unlawfully maintain its monopolies," FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said in a statement. "Amazon is now exploiting its monopoly power to enrich itself while raising prices and degrading service for the tens of millions of American families who shop on its platform and the hundreds of thousands of businesses that rely on Amazon to reach them.

"Today's lawsuit seeks to hold Amazon to account for these monopolistic practices and restore the lost promise of free and fair competition."

The Amazon logo at one of the company's centers in 2019. The Federal Trade Commission has sued Amazon for being a monopoly in violation of anti-trust laws. THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via GETTY IMAGES

Amazon, in a statement, said the FTC by bringing the case against the company was departing from its historical role of protecting consumers and encouraging competition.

"The FTC's complaint alleges that our pricing practices, our Fulfillment by Amazon offering, and Amazon Prime are anticompetitive. In so doing, the lawsuit reveals the Commission's fundamental misunderstanding of retail," said David Zapolsky, Amazon's general counsel.

Amazon shares were down more than 4 percent as 3:45 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.