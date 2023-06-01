Full List of House Republicans Who Voted Against Debt-Ceiling Deal

In a major make-or-break vote on Wednesday, an overwhelming bipartisan coalition in the House of Representatives agreed to push through the deal to raise the government borrowing limit negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden.

The bill, which would suspend the debt limit until January 2025 while imposing spending caps, was voted through with a 314-to-117 majority, as lawmakers rallied around the common goal of avoiding a catastrophic default in the coming days.

The passing of the deal—backed by a coalition of centrist members of both parties—was far from certain after the bill received fierce opposition from hardline Republicans and progressive Democrats.

Seventy one Republicans and 64 Democrats defied party leaders and voted against it.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) and Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) join fellow caucus members for a news conference where they announced they would oppose the deal to raise the debt limit outside the U.S. Capitol on May 30, 2023. The conservative lawmakers urged their fellow House Republicans to vote against the compromise between Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Joe Biden that would avert a government default. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ahead of the vote, members of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, spearheaded by Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, the group's chair, vowed to "do everything in our power" to stop the deal from passing the House, saying the spending cuts didn't go far enough.

"We had the time to act, and this deal fails—fails completely," Perry said on Tuesday. "We will do everything in our power to stop it and end it now."

On Wednesday, Perry kept his promise and voted against the bill, together with 70 other rebellious Republicans who tried to, but ultimately couldn't, sink the deal.

The House Republicans Who Voted Against the Debt-Ceiling Deal

Rep. Mark Alford (MO)

Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ)

Rep. Dan Bishop (NC)

Rep. Mike Bost (IL)

Rep. Josh Brecheen (OK)

Rep. Vern Buchanan (FL)

Rep. Ken Buck (CO)

Rep. Tim Burchett (TN)

Rep. Eric Burlison (MO)

Rep. Kat Cammack (FL)

Rep. John Carter (TN)

Rep. Ben Cline (VA)

Rep. Michael Cloud (TX)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (GA)

Rep. Mike Collins (GA)

Rep. Eli Crane (AZ)

Rep. Scott DesJarlais (TN)

Rep. Byron Donalds (FL)

Rep. Pat Fallon (TX)

Rep. Brad Finstad (MN)

Rep. Michelle Fischbach (MN)

Rep. Russel Fry (S.C.)

Rep. Russ Fulcher (ID)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL)

Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX)

Rep. Bob Good (VA)

Rep. Lance Gooden (TX)

Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ)

Rep. Morgan Griffith (VA)

Rep. Michael Guest (MS)

Rep. Harriet Hageman (WY)

Rep. Andy Harris (MD)

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (TN)

Rep. Kevin Hern (OK)

Rep. Clay Higgins (LA)

Rep. Wesley Hunt (TX)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX)

Rep. Darin LaHood (IL)

Rep. Debbie Lesko (AZ)

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL)

Rep. Morgan Luttrell (TX)

Rep. Nancy Mace (SC)

Rep. Tracy Mann (KS)

Rep. Brian Mast (FL)

Rep. Richard McCormick (GA)

Rep. Mary Miller (IL)

Rep. Cory Mills (FL)

Rep. Alex Mooney (WV)

Rep. Barry Moore (AL)

Rep. Nathaniel Moran (TX)

Rep. Ralph Norman (SC)

Rep. Andy Ogles (TN)

Rep. Gary Palmer (GA)

Rep. Scott Perry (PA)

Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL)

Rep. John Rose (TN)

Rep. Matt Rosendale (MT)

Rep. Chip Roy (TX)

Rep. George Santos (NY)

Rep. Keith Self (TX)

Rep. Pete Sessions (TX)

Rep. Victoria Spartz (IN)

Rep. Greg Steube (FL)

Rep. Dale Strong (AL)

Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI)

Rep. William Timmons (SC)

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ)

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (TX)

Rep. Mike Waltz (FL)

Rep. Randy Weber (TX)

Rep. Ryan Zinke (MO)

The deal was struck by Biden and McCarthy with the intention of allowing both Republicans and Democrats to claim a victory of sorts. With the current compromise, GOP members are allowed to say they have succeeded in reducing some federal spending, while Democrats can say they have saved most of their programs from significant cuts.

The vote should have been a victory for McCarthy, but highlighted the depth of the division within the Republican Party. In the end, more Democrats supported the bill agreed by the House Speaker than McCarthy's own party members.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where it requires 60 votes to pass and is expected to face further opposition from both sides.