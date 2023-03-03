Full List of Jim Jordan's 'Whistleblowers' Scrutinized in Bombshell Report

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan is facing backlash after a report found that three witnesses who testified before his "weaponization" committee have ties to former President Donald Trump and numerous conspiracy theories.

Jordan chairs the Republican-led Judiciary Committee's select subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that aims to investigate claims of partisan attacks on the part of the FBI and Department of Justice.

As part of this investigation, Jordan claimed to have spoked with "dozens and dozens of whistleblowers" about the "political nature at the Justice Department."

A new report written by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee outlines the testimony of three of Jordan's key "whistleblowers" who had private interviews with committee staff.

The report, written by ranking members Jerrold Nadler of New York and Stacey Plaskett, the delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands, claims that the three individuals are not whistleblowers but instead put forward "a wide range of conspiracy theories" and "did not present actual evidence of any wrongdoing" at the FBI or DOJ.

The Democrats also claim that the witnesses and some Republican members of the subcommittee were influenced by "active engagement" from former Trump administration officials.

The report also notes that nearly all of the Republicans involved in the investigation, including witnesses, "are tied together by the attacks of January 6, 2021" and are "directly connected to a network of extreme MAGA Republican operatives" who aim to "promote these witnesses and their meritless claims in order to feed their radical agenda, attack Democrats, cast doubt on the decisions of the Department of Justice, and advance Donald Trump's candidacy for President."

There are three main witnesses who claim to be FBI whistleblowers.

George Hill

Hill is a retired FBI supervisory intelligence analyst who worked in the bureau's Boston field office.

According to the report, Hill claimed to have learned that a financial institution provided the FBI with evidence it believed might be relevant to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot investigations. He also alleged that the FBI's Washington field office asked the Boston field office to help follow up on leads in the January 6 investigation.

The Democrats say his testimony is based on secondhand knowledge.

Hill has pushed several conspiracy theories about the Capitol riot online. His Twitter account is full of posts about the "unraveling" narrative of January 6. According to the report, Hill has claimed the attack was "set up" and "a larger Democrat plan using their enforcement arm, the FBI."

His Twitter account also shows his bias against President Joe Biden, Democratic politicians and Republican politicians "whom he considers to be insufficiently conservative."

Stephen Friend

Friend is a former special agent who worked in the Daytona Beach office. He said he was part of the FBI's investigation into January 6. According to his testimony, Friend transferred to Daytona from the FBI's Omaha field office's Sioux City resident agency in June 2021 and was assigned to the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) at the end of September 2021.

He was placed on AWOL (Absent Without Leave) status for one day in August 2022 after he objected to the manner of arrests of January 6 suspects associated with a domestic extremist group.

His security clearance was suspended on September 19, 2022, and he resigned from the FBI on the morning of his February 15 interview with the subcommittee.

Friend alleged that the FBI is not following appropriate case management

practices in its handling of January 6-related matters. He also objected to the use of a SWAT team in association with the arrest of January 6 suspects.

In his interviews with the subcommittee, Friend claimed that the FBI departed from its internal operations manual during the handling of hundreds of January 6-related cases. The claim was rejected by the Justice Department inspector general and the office of the special counsel, according to the report.

During the interview, he admitted that the DOJ inspector general and the office of the special counsel rejected his claims about the handling of the investigation, noting that he was not involved in the decision-making process and did not have sufficient evidence to claim that the department acted improperly, according to the report.

Friend has also demonstrated severe animus against the FBI, calling it a "a feckless, garbage institution" that "needs to be control, alt, deleted and completely eliminated and eradicated from the federal government."

There are more than 20 posts on his Twitter account since he joined in November 2022 that call for the defunding, dismantling, dissolving or otherwise ending the FBI.

The report also says that Friends repeatedly made unauthorized media appearances and engaged with Russian propaganda outlets while at the FBI.

Garret O'Boyle

O'Boyle is an FBI special agent assigned to the Joint Terrorism Task Force at the field office in Wichita, Kansas. He then was accepted to a new unit in Virginia and was set to begin work there in September 2022, but his security clearance was suspended.

He told the committee that his suspension notice said that "an unidentified person...made an allegation that [he] had been making unprotected disclosures to the media," and that because of this he was "no longer deemed fit to hold a security clearance." He denied making such disclosures and is still in the process of appealing the suspension.

O'Boyle confirmed that he never took his allegation that the FBI had retaliated against him to the Justice Department inspector general, FBI Office of Professional Responsibility or FBI Inspection Division.

During his testimony, he failed to provide evidence that he was retaliated against "in any way for exercising his independent judgment regarding what he viewed as appropriate procedures in this matter."

He also claimed that the FBI's Washington field office pressures agents to open cases relating to January 6 "to some degree" and said the FBI pressured him to get vaccinated against COVID-19, comparing the vaccine mandates to the Nazi regime.

The Democrats on the subcommittee determined that none of the witnesses were credible and that their claims were unfounded and showed immense bias against the FBI, DOJ and Democratic leaders.

"None of these witnesses has provided evidence of misconduct by the FBI, the Department of Justice, or any other public official," the report says. "There is reason to doubt the credibility of these witnesses. Each endorses an alarming series of conspiracy theories related to the January 6 Capitol attack, the COVID vaccine, and the validity of the 2020 election."

The Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee said Democrats "should be ashamed" of this report.

"It is beyond disappointing, but sadly not surprising, that Democrats would leak cherry-picked excerpts of testimony to attack the brave whistleblowers who risked their careers to speak out on abuses at the Justice Department and FBI," Russell Dye, a spokesperson for Jordan, told Newsweek in a statement.

He accused Democrats of undermining the work of Congress "to achieve their partisan goals."

"It's clear that Democrats would rather defend bureaucratic abuses than work collaboratively with Republicans to protect fundamental civil liberties," he added.

Newsweek reached out to Representative Jerrold Nadler and the House Judiciary Committee Democrats for comment.