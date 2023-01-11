Full List of Republicans Calling for George Santos to Resign

Long Island Republican Congressman George Santos' tenure might just be four days old, but for some Republicans in his district, four days is already proving far too long.

On Wednesday, about a half-dozen members of the Nassau County Republican Party publicly called on Santos to resign weeks after revelations the 34-year-old Congressman embellished almost every facet of his biography, including his academic background, his professional resume, and even claims his grandparents were survivors of the Holocaust.

"He deceived the voters of the Third Congressional District, he deceived the members of the Nassau County Republican Committee, elected officials, his colleagues, candidates, his opponents, and even some of the media," Nassau County Republican chairman Joseph Cairo said in a Wednesday press conference urging Santos to step down.

"His lies were not mere fibs. He disgraced the House of Representatives, and in particular, his fabrications went too far. Many groups were hurt.

"He has no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee, nor should he serve in public service or as an elected official," he added. "He's not welcome here at Republican headquarters for meetings or at any of our events. He's disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople."

Santos, meanwhile, is apparently refusing to resign, telling D.C. reporters Wednesday, "I will not" when asked.

🚨Rep. George Santos tells @rachelvscott and me he will NOT resign pic.twitter.com/vBMvotq3Y0 — Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) January 11, 2023

Plenty of others are, however.

In addition to a bevy of local officials, fellow Long Island Republican Congressman Anthony D'Esposito has already issued a statement calling for Santos' resignation and, according to Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, will handle all constituent service requests Blakeman's office receives that would typically go toward Santos.

"George Santos does not have the ability to serve here in the House of Representatives, and should resign," he said during Wednesday's press conference.

FIRST sitting House GOP member to call on Santos to resign — Rep. D’Esposito’s stmt https://t.co/MxMNODo5FN pic.twitter.com/lJnhibCh9B — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 11, 2023

But Santos also received a public rebuke from figures like Republican State Senator Jack Martins, who said Santos was "a fraud" and would no longer be a partner to his constituents. New York Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar also called on Santos to resign, saying his profound use of mistruths "morally disqualifies" him from being able to serve.

"The inability of this person to exercise and perform their duties as a member of congress and nearly three-quarters of a million people in Nassau County," Martins said during Wednesday's presser. "It is probably impossible to shame the shameless [...] but here we stand united to send a message that until he is removed, one way or another, we will continue to move forward."

While Santos is still serving in Congress, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has already committed to leaving Santos off of a number of key committees in Congress after concerns from Republican colleagues he could not be trusted with confidential information, NBC reported. However, some of his colleagues have been noticeably quiet amid a growing cacophony of calls for him to resign.

One of those is Nick LaLota, a Republican congressman from the nearby First Congressional District who appeared to be in attendance at the Nassau Republican event, according to a former Newsday reporter. While LaLota has previously called for a formal investigation into Santos' lies, he did not speak during the event and, so far, has not released a public statement calling for his resignation.

Newsweek has reached out to LaLota's office to confirm he was in attendance at the event.