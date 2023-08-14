Fulton County Responds to Trump Charging Document

Fulton County responded to a document appearing to show a list of potential charges facing former President Donald Trump.

Reuters reported on Monday that the Fulton County District Attorney's office uploaded, then removed a document showing several charges Trump could possibly face in the investigation into his alleged attempts at overturning the 2020 presidential results. The Office of the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts responded to the report in a statement first reported by Atlanta News First's Brandon Keefe.

"The Office of the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts has learned of a fictitious document that has been circulated online and reported by various media outlets related to The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury," the statement reads.

The statement noted that no documents had been filed Monday "regarding such," and filings that "do not bear an official case number, filing date, and the name of The Clerk of Courts, in concert, are not considered official filings and should not be treated as such."

It remains uncertain if Trump will face charges.

A man with a Trump flag walks around the Fulton County Courthouse as barricades are being installed on August 4, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Fulton County responded to a document appearing to show potential charges against former President Donald Trump. Megan Varner/Getty

The former president could be indicted in Willis' investigation, which has focused on his phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump allegedly asked him to find enough votes to tilt the election in his favor in the state narrowly won by President Joe Biden in 2020, as well as alleged efforts to submit a false slate of pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College.

Trump has maintained his innocence in the case, arguing that he has done nothing wrong and that prosecutors are targeting him for political purposes.

His attorneys Drew Findling and Jennifer Little responded to the document in a statement, writing that the apparent document proved prosecutors had "no respect for the integrity of the grand jury process."

"This was not a simple administrative mistake. A proposed indictment should only be in the hands of the District Attorney's Office, yet it somehow made its way to the clerk's office and was assigned a case number and a judge before the grand jury even deliberated. This is emblematic of the pervasive and glaring constitutional violations which have plagued this case from its very inception," the statement reads.

The district attorney's office previously told Reuters: "The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment."

The grand jury was expected to hear testimony from former Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan on Tuesday, but he was seen at the grand jury room on Monday, CNN reported.