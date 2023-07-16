Furious Crowd Chant 'Let Us In' After Being Denied Entry to Trump Speech

A furious crowd of Donald Trump supporters chanted "let us in" after being denied entry to see the former president speak in Florida.

Many complained about waiting for hours to enter the Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, for the Turning Point Action Conference on Saturday, July 15.

Among the list of confirmed speakers other than the former president include right-wing favorites Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Lauren Boebert.

But according to furious attendees, there were hundreds of people who were not able to get a place inside the venue, despite having waited for hours in scorching temperatures.

According to weather reports for West Palm Beach on July 15, it was recorded as being 91.4 degrees Fahrenheit outside.

One clip shared by FreedomNews.TV showed people waiting at barriers inside the venue shouting: "Let us in."

The clip of the disgruntled crowd was shared on Twitter by journalist Oliya Scootercaster in which one woman demanded to see Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk to discuss issues the group had in gaining entry.

The woman who spoke to the camera said: "We want Charlie Kirk to come out here and tell us, after standing in line for four hours in 115 degree-sweltering garage to be told when we finally get to the front that we can't come in.

"We can't see there's a wall up and we can't come in. Hundreds of people are back here from all over the country and they won't let us in."

The woman and her companion claimed they and others had been told there were no more seats at the venue. One of the women also claimed she had spent $1,000 on tickets, lodging, and flights from New York.

Both women then said they wanted Kirk to know there was an issue and stated: "This is not how you treat your supporters."

Since being shared, the post has been viewed more than 596,200 times and liked on 4,250 occasions across multiple Twitter accounts that retweeted the clip.

According to Turning Point Action's website, adult tickets for the event cost between $400 and $950 for regular and VIP access, respectively. Regular student tickets cost $250, and a VIP student ticket set the customer back $800.

As of Sunday morning, Newsweek did not find any posts by Charlie Kirk or Turning Point Action's social media accounts that addressed claims people could not enter the venue.

Newsweek contacted Turning Point Action for comment via its website on Sunday.

Kirk commented in a post on Saturday: "Unbelievable day at #ActCon2023. 7,000+ people. 50 states. 2,000 precinct committeemen. Incredible energy. Trump deserves big credit for wanting to address and earn the nomination from the grassroots. This is how we win."