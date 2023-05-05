Furious Poodle 'Complaining' Cat Stole His Bed Has Internet in Stitches

A poodle named Romeo has left the internet in stitches after a video of him acting all mad because his owner's cat is sleeping on his bed went viral on social media this week.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Monday by the pets' owner under the username Poodletoyromeo, Romeo can be seen barking at the cat, who is peacefully sleeping in his bed, running circles to ruin her stay and make her leave, but the cat doesn't appear to be bothered in the slightest.

The hilarious video comes with a caption that says: "My dog is complaining very vocally that he doesn't want the cat sleeping on his bed and tries to push her out. The cat knows it's not her bed but yeah... cats do whatever they want." Followed by: "I mean.. if it was possible I would also sleep in that fluffy bed. (btw the dog will also do it in the cat's bed!)."

Stock image of a cat in a pet bed, with an inset of an angry poodle barking. A dog has left the internet in stitches after a video of him barking at the cat for stealing his bed went viral. Getty Images

Further down in the comments, the pets' owner also explained that the cat has her own fluffy bed, although she just prefers occupying the dog's property.

According to Companion Animal Psychology, even though about 34 percent of cats like to sleep on their owner's bed, followed by 22 percent who choose to sleep on other furniture and only 20 percent their own bed, every cat should be provided with their own pet bed, even better if it's on the top part of their cat tree.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received more than 870,000 views and 64,200 likes.

One user, Tierra L, commented: "The cat is an accurate representation of the level of unbothered I aspire to be." And Southfair1 said: "not funny my heart breaks for the PRECIOUS dog," while pepe added: "The cats looking at him like 'if u think that's gonna get me up ur wrong it's only making me wanna relax longer."

Tyler Reamer wrote: "yea I would definitely be moving that cat." And Julie D said: "My cats have never slept in cat beds but will constantly sleep in the dogs bed." hellokittycharlenechua added: "Sibling rivalry."

Another user, Kitromi commented: "I jus KNOW she has her own bed, but decides to not sleep on it like she's purposely messing LMAOO." And Hello said: "my dog does this with the exact same type of bed except it was the cats bed."

Poppyward664 wrote: "my cat and dog were the same last week and he kept chasing her out but she kept going back x." And Danielle added: "Meanwhile my dog will stare at me and whine cuz he's fully afraid of the cat."

Newsweek reached out to Poodletoyromeo for comment via Instagram.

