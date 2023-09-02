Fury as Best Man Proposes During Speech at Brother's Wedding: 'Fire Him'

A man has come under fire on social media for proposing to his long-term girlfriend at his brother's wedding during a speech he was giving while acting as the best man.

The man's brother had taken to Reddit to recall the surprising moment, after which plenty of internet users took the opportunity to slam his brother for making the bride and groom's special day "all about himself".

"I own a plumbing company and hired my brother 3 years ago. He was jobless after the pandemic and I offered for him to come work for me," the man, u/Daquii, opened up on Reddit last Saturday.

He continued: "At my wedding, in which he was the best man, he decided that during his speech he would give us all a big surprise and decided to propose to his girlfriend. My wife and I wife were appalled. We both feel like he stole the shine from our day. Everyone else in our families were so excited and kept taking pictures with her and looking at the ring."

Stock image. A man has come under fire for proposing to his long-term girlfriend at his own brother's wedding day. A challenging family dynamics expert weighed in on the drama for Newsweek. Getty Images

u/Daquii wrote that he "decided to fire him the very next day."

"He still doesn't understand why. He claims that I'm being selfish and irrational, and our parents agree. They're saying that business should be separate from our personal lives, but I just can't overlook what he did and how he ruined our day," he wrote.

The recent groom called upon the internet to deduce whether his decision to fire his brother was unfair or not.

Expert Verdict: The Brothers Should Have Communicated Before the Wedding

Kimberly King is a certified child-development expert and author, with specialisms in early childhood education, challenging family dynamics, divorce and child sexual abuse prevention. King told Newsweek that while she understands why the Redditor would feel jaded by his brother's shock proposal, he should move forward from what happened and let go of any grudges held despite the surprise stealing the limelight.

"I think it is completely inappropriate to fire his brother, and to hold any serious grudge about the proposal seems self-centered. It all seems vindictive," King said, who holds a Master's degree in education and a bachelor's degree in early childhood development and family studies from the University of Maine.

She added: "I can understand temporary hurt feelings. I can understand that he may have been wanting this special day to be all about him, and his wife. However, weddings are all about being around the people we love and sharing in the joy of the special day.

"Having said that, the brother who proposed should have asked his brother first. Communication would have been the first step in this proposal surprise. If the brothers talked, they could have planned a time for the proposal that could have still incorporated all of the family and friends. Not, during the best man's speech, but maybe on the dance floor or at the end of the wedding."

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to Reddit on August 26 by u/Daquii, the post has been upvoted by 87 percent of the users who engaged with it and commented on more than 4,500 times. The vast majority of the Redditors interacting with the post have sided with the recent groom, and criticized his brother for failing to communicate his proposal plans with him in advance of the event.

"This case can't separate family and business because you only offered the job to your brother because he was family," one user wrote. "I would tell him that he can have the job back after he pays for half of the reception since he turned it into a combination wedding reception and engagement party."

"He owes you an apology as well. How does he not see that he made you and your wife's day about himself. I hope that you show him this post," another user commented.

The Reddit post can be seen here.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.