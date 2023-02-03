Fury as Dad in Business Class on Flight but Leaves Wife and Kid in Economy

A man has been criticized for getting his wife and son economy tickets when he will be flying business class on a work trip.

The furious wife shared the story on the popular, London-based discussion site Mumsnet, where it has received hundreds of replies.

With the trip booked, the man asked his wife if she and their 2-year-old son would like to go along for a vacation. With the destination a 14-hour flight away, the wife agreed, but only if they could fly in premium economy class.

Because the husband's ticket came from his employer, he got business class. He then proceeded to obtain tickets for his wife and son. Six weeks later, the wife discovered that the tickets were the "cheapest economy tickets available."

"I tried ringing airline but premium economy was fully booked one way and the other way there was space but at a cost of $2,000 so I said no," the poster wrote. "I didn't think much of it, just that at check in I would be able to choose seats—at no point has there been an option to select seats or pay to select seats except at time of booking."

That meant being stuck on a 14-hour flight seated in the middle and aisle in economy class. As a result, the woman said, she was furious with her husband.

"I've gone nuts at my husband because I think he's a selfish p**** that was too tight to book a seat reservation when making the booking, meanwhile he laps it up in business class," she said. "I've rung the airline but they say the seats cannot be changed."

Catherine Morgan, founder of TheMoneyPanel.co.uk and author of the bestselling book It's Not About the Money, told Newsweek: "The emotions we feel when we talk about money create situations in our minds, all based on the stories that we tell ourselves. These stories are from the past."

She continued: "Talking about money is really talking about your needs and values. Conflicts around money are so common in relationships, in friendships, with spouses, partners and family members. The most important thing to remember is that each individual on the planet has their own unique relationship with money."

With the husband and wife in a dispute over the plane tickets, Morgan said it seemed the issue was that an agreement was not upheld.

"Conflicts with money are really conflicts of values and boundaries. Being heard. Ensuring that our own needs are being met and heard by each other. It is likely that the man did not deliberately mean to create stress for his wife and son, but more likely he did not consider his wife's values, which could instead be perceived as selfish," Morgan said.

She went on: "The way we treat money is really a mirror reflection of the way we treat ourselves, and therefore it is important that couples have agreements in place as to the purpose and meaning that money holds for each of them."

Online, the wife asked if she was wrong to be angry with her husband, and in over 680 replies, Mumsnet users sided with her.

"I'd be furious," said one replier. "What a...way to treat your wife and child."

Others suggested that she demand swapping seats with her husband: "100 percent swap mid-flight," said one commenter, while another said: "Swap during the journey so you get a break too."

In a later comment, the poster explained: "Just to add, money not an issue in the sense he's got lots of it. But I wouldn't ever justify the cost of paying for my son and I to fly business. I told him I'd only go if he could get us into premium economy using his points as he's accumulated loads from work trips."

"Just don't go," suggested another Mumsnet user after the poster said she was now "dreading" the trip."

For the couple in this situation, Morgan had some advice.

"I would suggest that a conversation is opened up first at a time when both partners are in a space that supports them to feel safe and calm," she said. "The important stage of good communication about values and money is to think about the following steps. STRONG: share, talk, responsibility, openness, negotiate and review."

She continued: "It is OK to have different needs. After all, we are human and individual. 'What is important to you when it comes to how we use money in our life?' 'How will you know when this need is being met?'

"Consider which boundaries need to be in place for you to honor each other's needs. Boundaries are what you can tolerate without it moving to a place where you feel out of alignment with your own personal values," Morgan said.

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

Do you have a money dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured in Newsweek.