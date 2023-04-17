Fury Over Man Demanding Wife's Single Mom Friend Stop Staying at House

A man demanding his wife's struggling single-mom best friend move out of their house has been criticized for putting his own needs first.

Writing in a post shared to Reddit, the husband explained that his wife's friend has been going through a "really messy divorce" and needed somewhere for her and her baby to stay. "I like her friend and we're the godparents of her baby," he wrote.

However, despite their pre-existing relationship, the man now wants her out as his wife now has "no time" for him anymore.

Stock images of a couple arguing and of a single mom. A man has been criticized online for demanding his wife's single-mom best friend move out of their home. PeopleImages/monkeybusinessimages/Getty

Intimacy is a crucial part of any healthy marriage. According to a 2015 study published by the Society for Personality and Social Psychology, couples who have sex at least once a week are among the happiest. The research, based on a survey of 30,000 Americans, highlights the importance of that intimate connection with a partner.

It also goes some way to explaining why the husband in this particular Reddit thread is so unhappy with his living arrangements.

"We haven't been intimate since she moved in," he wrote. "I really wish that kid wasn't here. She wakes me up every single night. We have a small apartment and there's kids' toys everywhere."

His grievances go beyond sex, though. "They sleep in the living room which is where my Xbox is so I haven't been able to play," he explained. "She puts dirty diapers in the kitchen garbage and the whole house smells."

His wife has even begun discussing the idea of them looking after the baby while her friend is away on a work trip. Her husband was not a fan of that idea either. "This seems really unfair to me," he wrote. "Why is my life being turned upside down?"

Confronting his wife over the situation, he explained that he wanted her friend "to go." According to the post, she "got really mad" at this suggestion, with the couple left at odds over what to do next.

Commenting on the dispute, Dr. Kristen Casey, a licensed clinical psychologist, sympathized with the husband's frustrations. "It's helpful to have an open line of communication and set expectations whenever we invite someone to live or stay with us, especially if we are partnered," she told Newsweek. "To be honest, it's helpful to have these open discussions before any big change in relationships."

Casey added that the couple should strive for an "open conversation" about the situation. "Coming up with a deadline may be helpful," she said. "Of course, we want to help our friends and don't want to kick them out prematurely, but having an end date or an anticipated move-out date may provide some hope for the husband that life may return to status quo eventually."

Casey added that the couple should set aside time for themselves. "Potentially coming up with a date night or a few days during the week to get out of the house may provide a reprieve while her friend figures out her situation," she said.

Many on social media were unforgiving, though. One Reddit user branded the husband "selfish," with another writing that he was "falling apart because wife isn't mom anymore."

Others, however, agreed that, while the husband's comments may not be entirely helpful, he was within his rights to voice concerns over the invasion of his personal space.

"Inviting people into your home never works out," one Reddit user wrote. "There is always a boiling over point." Another posted: "Set some limits you can both agree to, and if she won't, maybe she'd rather live with her friend, that would be a deal breaker."

A third added: "Being in a small space with a baby and an extra person is difficult and I can see being annoyed not being able to sleep."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.