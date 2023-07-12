The Future of Automation: How High-Level Professionals Can Stay Relevant

As the sun rises on a new era, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) take center stage, transforming how we live and work. The dawning of this technological age is laden with both opportunities and challenges for professionals in key senior leadership positions.

On one hand, self-driving cars, AI interpreting medical images, and algorithms handling customer inquiries herald improved productivity and enhanced quality of life. However, these same innovations threaten to render many human work activities obsolete, creating a sense of urgency for high-level professionals to adapt and stay relevant in the face of automation.

Fanning the flames of this concern is a research study by the McKinsey Global Institute. Their findings suggest a potential paradigm shift in the global workforce: roughly half the activities people are currently paid to do could be automated. This necessitates a proactive approach for high-level professionals to navigate and thrive amidst the transformative wave of automation.

Short-Term Impacts of Automation: Shaping the Future of High-Level Roles

The initial wave of automation will most likely disrupt lower-level roles in data entry, bookkeeping, retail, warehouse operations, and customer service. However, high-level professionals, such as directors, VPs, and executives also face unique challenges and opportunities.

According to the Future of Jobs Report by the World Economic Forum, roles becoming redundant due to automation are expected to decrease from 15.4% to 9% of the workforce by 2025. However, this shift in labor divisions between humans and machines may displace 85 million jobs, creating a need for high-level professionals to adapt their leadership skills and strategies.

In this article, we delve deeper into these changes, equipping high-level professionals with insights to navigate and stay relevant amidst the transformative wave of automation.

Long-Term Impacts of Automation: Ensuring the Future Relevance of Top-Tier Professionals

The long-term impacts of automation extend far beyond traditionally automated roles, encroaching into realms once thought impossible. It's not just drivers and retail workers who face obsolescence; a wide array of professional roles in healthcare, law, accounting, and finance could potentially be affected.

This emerging wave of automation raises the crucial question: Can the pace of workers' adaptation through upskilling and education match the breadth of tasks AI is poised to undertake? High-level professionals must take a proactive stance in broadening the quality of their education and training, fostering 21st-century leadership skills such as communication, complex analytics, and creativity.

How to Future-Proof Your High-Level Career: Adapting to the New Landscape

Adapting to the rapidly evolving job market driven by automation and AI necessitates proactive steps specifically tailored for high-level professionals. Here's how directors, VPs, and executives can future-proof their careers in leadership:

• Identify Growth Sectors: Concentrate on high-level roles in sectors less prone to automation, such as healthcare, creativity, leadership, counseling, and specialized tech roles.

• Develop Relevant Skills: Cultivate skills such as advanced IT, entrepreneurship, adaptability, advanced communication, and negotiation. Embrace continuous learning and upskilling to match evolving job requirements at the executive level.

• Understand Organizational Changes: Companies are changing their structures, work allocation, workforce composition, and talent management strategies. High-level professionals must anticipate shifts towards cross-functional teams, agile practices, and an increase in freelancers.

• Action Plan for Future Workforce: Position yourself by understanding companies' strategies, which include retraining, redeployment, hiring, contracting, and releasing. Companies are focusing on skills of strategic importance like advanced IT and critical thinking, making it essential for high-level professionals to align themselves accordingly.

• Leverage External Resources: Consider partnerships with educational institutions for retraining. Industry associations and organized labor also offer resources for addressing skill shortages and providing retraining specifically tailored for high-level professionals.

Elevating High-Level Professionals' Marketability

In an era of unstoppable automation and AI proliferation, the currency of success for high-level professionals lies in continual learning, adaptation, and upskilling. As job profiles metamorphose and novel occupations emerge, the lifeline of professional relevance is now the commitment to perpetual learning and skill enhancement.

Through upskilling, high-level professionals can not only keep abreast of the new wave of automation but also elevate their professional marketability. This culture of continuous learning fosters the development of soft skills like critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and adaptability — attributes that machines cannot replicate, thus securing high-level professionals' relevance in an automated future.

The Role of Employers and Policymakers: Creating Opportunities to Adapt

Employers and policymakers bear the responsibility of creating opportunities for high-level professionals to adapt, primarily through implementing effective training programs and fostering a culture of learning.

The World Economic Forum's ambitious Reskilling Revolution targets equipping 1 billion people with critical skills and economic opportunities by 2030. As technology threatens to transform 1.1 billion jobs over the next decade, this multi-stakeholder initiative aims to future-proof careers, emphasizing the crucial role of reskilling and upskilling for high-level professionals.

Employers should see this as a call to action, working towards comprehensive employee upskilling. A paradigm shift in leadership is needed, with increased investment in lifelong learning and reskilling initiatives, an approach echoed by top CEOs worldwide.

Meanwhile, policymakers can contribute by establishing public-private partnerships focusing on education and skills, an approach adopted by several economies from South Africa to Singapore. Such cooperative initiatives, supporting and sharing best practices in education and skills development, will be crucial in navigating the future landscape of work and ensuring high-level professionals' continued relevance.

Thriving as a High-Level Professional in an Automated Future

The future of automation has a transformative influence on the global workforce, creating both new opportunities and challenges. As high-level professionals, directors, VPs, and executives ready to adapt, learn, and evolve alongside these changes, you can expect to thrive in this new era of work.

By identifying growth sectors, developing relevant skills, understanding organizational changes, strategically planning for the future workforce, and leveraging external resources, high-level professionals can navigate the evolving landscape with confidence. Lifelong learning and continuous upskilling, buoyed by advanced IT, adaptability, and critical thinking, are critical for remaining competitive and ensuring the future relevance of high-level professionals in an increasingly automated workforce.