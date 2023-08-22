Fyre Festival Founder Teases 'Adventure of a Lifetime' as Tickets Sell Out

Billy McFarland, founder of the controversial Fyre Festival, announced that the first round of tickets for Fyre Festival II has sold out, promoting the event as the "adventure of a lifetime."

"The first FYRE Festival II drop has sold out. Since 2016 FYRE has been the most talked about festival in the world. We now saw this convert to one of the highest priced GA pre-sales in the industry. FYRE is about people from the around the world coming together to pull off the impossible," McFarland wrote in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

"This time we have incredible support. I'll be doing what I love while working with the best logistical and infrastructure partners. In addition, all ticket sale revenue will be held in escrow until the final date is announced. We look forward to surprising the world alongside our partners as we build FYRE and FYRE Festival II into the island adventure of a lifetime," the post added.

According to the Fyre Festival website, the first 100 tickets sold out on Tuesday, but more tickets are expected to be released, with many labeled, "coming soon."

The announcement by McFarland comes after he served several years in federal prison for wire fraud relating to the scandal-ridden first Fyre Festival, which took place in 2017. The festival was promoted by dozens of popular celebrities and McFarland told people that they would experience an array of different musical performances and other attractions on an island in the Bahamas that he claimed was previously owned by notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

However, the event was widely seen as a disaster by guests and both Hulu and Netflix previously released shows detailing the festival and how it resulted with McFarland ending up in jail.

Billy McFarland is seen on July 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. McFarland on Tuesday announced on social media that the first round of tickets for Fyre Festival II had sold out. Star Max/GC Images/Getty

In 2018, McFarland pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and admitted to lying to investors that funded the first Fyre Festival. McFarland was eventually released early from prison in March 2022 and required to return $26 million to investors of the event.

On May 19, 2023, McFarland announced on X that "Fyre Festival II is finally happening," calling on supporters to tell him why they should be invited.

McFarland on Monday posted a video on YouTube, speaking about tickets going on sale.

"It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen," McFarland said in the video. "We spoke to people as far away as the Middle East and South America and ultimately we decided that Fyre Festival II is coming back to the Caribbean. We are targeting Fyre Festival II for the end of next year."

Newsweek reached out to Fyre Festival II organizers via email on Tuesday for comment.