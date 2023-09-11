Matt Gaetz Floats Unlikely Partnership to Take Down Kevin McCarthy

Amid continued tension with Kevin McCarthy, Republican Representative Matt Gaetz raised the idea of teaming with Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell to rid the House of McCarthy's speakership.

In a post made to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Gaetz teased the idea after replying to Swalwell's post that called out Gaetz and McCarthy, as well as Gaetz's inability to have McCarthy removed.

"I've never seen a colleague make more empty threats — day in/day out than this guy. Gaetz folded like a cheap card table to make McCarthy speaker and will never — I repeat never — make a motion to remove McCarthy. I do not work with serious people," Swalwell wrote on X.

As a direct response, Gaetz wrote: "If I make a motion to remove Kevin, how many Democrat votes can I count on?" He clarified in another post to X the possible team-up with Swalwell to have McCarthy removed.

Republican Representative Matt Gaetz speaks during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency" on Capitol Hill on July 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Gaetz on Sunday teased a possible partnership with Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell in an effort to remove Kevin McCarthy from his role as House speaker. Getty Images

"Are all Democrats so willing, @ericswalwell? Will my NorCal twitter troll have the courage and efficacy to become my dem whip?? If I'll work with @aoc to ban congressional stock trading I'll absolutely work with @ericswalwell to rid the House of ineffective leadership. How many votes can you deliver against a Motion to Table a Motion to Vacate, eric? Asking for (many) friends!" Gaetz wrote.

The exchange came as McCarthy has continued to face criticism amid difficult legislative battles.

Some of the criticism McCarthy has faced include a deal with Democrats to avert a default on the national debt, his stance on aid for Ukraine amid the 18-month-old war with Russia, and for not releasing security tapes of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Gaetz, who continues to be one of McCarthy's main critics, famously withheld his vote for McCarthy's speakership in January. He also pledged this month to "be better" at holding McCarthy accountable, responding to a post on X.

"I've spent the last 8 months giving you my best effort at this with the tools at my disposal," Gaetz wrote. "It hasn't been good enough. I haven't been good enough. I know that. And I have reflected on it deeply. I will endeavor to be better. You deserve better than this."

Newsweek reached out to Gaetz and Swalwell for comment.