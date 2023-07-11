Read Full Gal Luft Indictment as Hunter Biden 'Whistleblower' Charged

Prosecutors on Monday unsealed an indictment against Gal Luft, the co-director of a U.S. think tank, charging him with acting as a Chinese agent and attempting to broker sales of weapons and Iranian oil.

The indictment charges Luft with eight counts, including failing to register as a foreign agent, evading oil sanctions, two counts of making false statements to investigators and three counts of illicit arms trafficking.

Republicans have touted Luft as an important witness in their investigation into the Biden family's financial dealings, part of which is probing Hunter Biden's alleged links to China. Rep. James Comer, the Republican chairman of the Oversight committee, called Luft "a very credible witness on Biden family corruption" in a tweet last week.

He was arrested in Cyprus on February 17, but fled after being released on bail while extradition proceedings were pending, prosecutors said in a statement.

Luft, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen and the co-director of the Maryland-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, remains a fugitive, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Department of Justice on June 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Prosecutors on Monday unsealed an indictment against Gal Luft. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In a statement, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams alleged that Luft had "subverted foreign agent registration laws in the United States to seek to promote Chinese policies by acting through a former high-ranking U.S. Government official."

His office wrote that while serving as the co-director of the think tank, Luft "agreed to covertly recruit and pay" the official, an adviser to then President-elect Donald Trump, to "publicly support certain policies with respect to China."

Luft is also accused of attempting to broker "illicit arms transactions with, among others, certain Chinese individuals and entities."

He allegedly worked to broker a deal for Chinese companies to sell weapons, including anti-tank launchers, grenade launchers and mortar rounds, to Libya. He also allegedly worked to broker deals to sell weapons including aerial bombs and rockets to the United Arab Emirates and "strike" drones to Kenya.

Prosecutors say Luft attempted to broker deals for Iranian oil, and sought to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran by directing an associate to refer to the oil as "Brazilian."

Luft denied the allegations in a February tweet, writing: "I've been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the U.S. The U.S., claiming I'm an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren't tragic. I've never been an arms dealer. DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim&Hunter Biden."

In a 14-minute video obtained by the New York Post last week, Luft claimed his February arrest was an attempt to prevent him exposing corruption by the Biden family and testifying to the House Oversight committee. He called himself "patient zero of the Biden family investigation."

Newsweek couldn't immediately reach Luft for comment. The Institute for the Analysis of Global Security has been contacted for comment.

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said on Sunday that authorities had arrested Luft in Cyrus "to silence him." Johnson said: "He's an important witness, he needs to be granted immunity to be able to testify and tell his story."

Read the full indictment here: