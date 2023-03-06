Gary Rossington Dead: Tributes Pour In for Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist

Gary Rossington, the last surviving founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died at the age of 71, it has been announced.

The guitarist died on Sunday, March 5 and a cause of death has not yet been revealed. He is survived by his wife Dale Krantz-Rossington, their two daughters, Mary and Annie, and their grandchildren.

In a statement shared on the band's Facebook page, a representative said: "It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today.

"Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."

Lynyrd Skynyrd was founded in 1964, with Rossington being joined by bassist Larry Junstrom, drummer Bob Burns, and singer Ronnie Van Zant.

Musician Travis Tritt paid tribute to Rossington in the wake of news he had died, and wrote on Twitter: "I just learned that my dear friend, Gary Rossington passed away today.

"I'm heartbroken! Gary was not only a friend, but a collaborator that wrote songs with me and played guitar with me in studio recordings and onstage so many times. My heart goes out to Dale and the girls. RIP."

This is a developing story and will be updated.