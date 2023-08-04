Tech & Science

Gastroenterologist Warns Against Unexpected Symptom of 'Bed Rotting'

By
Tech & Science Health Stomach Exercise Social media

"Bed rotting" is a new trend term flooding social media platforms like TikTok. But while many are interpreting it as a form of self-care, adverse symptoms are associated with the practice.

Bed rotting means lying in bed all day and doing activities that don't require much movement, such as watching TV or following social media. A video posted to the TikTok account DryftSleep described bed rotting as something done by younger generation members who are living softly and leading a "more stress free life."

@dryftsleep

have you tried it? 🛌 #bedrotting #stressrelief #softliving #sleep

♬ Living in a Haze - Milky Chance

A recent poll conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies for Newsweek looked at the frequency of bed rotting among different generations. The survey found that 12 percent of Gen Z members (out of 195 asked) spend over three hours in bed a day. Around 11 percent of 450 millennials, and 17 percent of 360 Gen X members, do the same.

Person in bed
A stock photo shows a woman in bed. A trendy practice called bed rotting could have adverse physical effects. Prostock-Studio/Getty

But while the practice is mostly being hailed for being a good self-care strategy, as well as a way of slowing down and relaxing, some health professionals are not so sure. In fact, not moving around enough during the day can result in gastrointestinal problems.

Martin Veysey, a consultant gastroenterologist and general physician at Royal Darwin Hospital and a professor of rural medicine at Flinders University, told Newsweek that the current literature on bed rotting begs the question: What about the effects of exercise on the gastrointestinal tract?

"Exercise is protective against a number of gastrointestinal issues, and they seem to be motility related," Veysey said. "So being sedentary is probably associated with a slowing of transit through the gastrointestinal tract, and this then causes constipation and reflux and the consequences of these. If a patient has gastrointestinal problems, then they will be made worse if the underlying cause is constipation and reflux."

Read more

Constipation is when a person generally has fewer than three bowel movements a week, according to Mayo Clinic. It's very common and can be caused by various factors. One of the main ones is a lack of exercise.

The good thing is that numbers from the poll also show that most people are exercising at least a few times a week.

Of those asked in Gen Z, 36 percent exercised a few times a week, while 26 percent said they exercise daily. Around 23 percent said they exercise a few times a month, and 12 percent said rarely.

Bed rest can be helpful for health problems such as back pain. But when muscles are not used, they get weak, which can cause back support problems. Other than this, a prolonged period of immobility can cause blood clots.

It remains to be seen if the bed rotting trend continues and whether there is an increase in young people experiencing gastrointestinal problems.

Is there a health problem that's worrying you? Do you have a question about bed rotting? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured in Newsweek.

