Gavin Newsom Hits Back at Claims He's Dismissed Reparations Payments

By
U.S. California Reparations Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office has clarified his position after his reparations task force approved recommendations on how the state could compensate Black residents for slavery and past discriminatory policies.

The recommendations approved by the first-in-the-nation task force include cash payments for decades of over-policing, disproportionate incarceration and housing discrimination. The panel has endorsed calculation methodologies that estimate California's bill to compensate Black residents could top $800 billion, an amount that far exceeds the state's annual budget.

After a Fox News report indicated that Newsom would not support the cash payment aspect of the recommendations, a spokesperson for the governor told Newsweek that it was not accurate and he would make up his mind about cash payments after the task force submits its final report.

"The governor looks forward to reviewing the final report—and all recommendations—when complete," the spokesperson said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California on May 2, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

The task force's recommendations will be presented at its next meeting in late June, then submitted to the state Legislature by July 1. The state legislature and Newsom will ultimately decide whether any reparations are to be paid.

In a statement provided to Newsweek, Newsom said the task force's findings and recommendations "are a milestone in our bipartisan effort to advance justice and promote healing."

He added: "We need to wait for the Task Force to finish its work and submit its final report. We are waiting for the process to be completed. We should continue to work as a nation to reconcile our original sin of slavery and understand how that history has shaped our country."

Dealing with the legacy of slavery "is about much more than cash payments," his statement added.

"Many of the recommendations put forward by the Task Force are critical action items we've already been hard at work addressing: breaking down barriers to vote, bolstering resources to address hate, enacting sweeping law enforcement and justice reforms to build trust and safety, strengthening economic mobility—all while investing billions to root out disparities and improve equity in housing, education, healthcare, and beyond. This work must continue."

The task force's chair, Kamilah Moore, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it's up to the state legislature to set out a restitution amount based on the methodology recommended by economists.

"The task force is pretty much done regarding the compensation component," Moore said.

"Our task was to create a methodology for calculation for various forms of compensation that correspond with our findings."

Newsweek has contacted the task force for further comment via email.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC