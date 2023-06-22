I Use Non-Binary Pronouns in Class

For many years as a law professor, I took pains to refer to individuals as "he or she" to maintain inclusivity in the classroom.

More recently, I have begun using "they" for all persons in my hypotheticals, whether there is one person or more than one.

I made the change from "he or she" to "they" as I recognized the increased diversity of the gender landscape. My students now have the option to place their preferred pronouns on their class registration.

Most have opted for "he/him" or "she/her," but some have indicated their preference for "they." I realized that the use of "he or she" excluded some students.

My university and faculty colleagues strongly support an atmosphere of inclusion and the recognition of the dignity of all persons.

In a diversity workshop I recently attended, a student pointed out that she and her classmates had noticed with appreciation my use of "they." I was pleased to hear that.

This student stated that inclusivity is of paramount importance to the student body. My students, who are mostly in their 20s, are comfortable in a milieu involving multiple gender identities—more so, perhaps, than older individuals.

But, at the same workshop, an attendee mentioned that at her son's high school, there were as many as twenty pronouns in use. The attendee did not give examples of what those twenty pronouns might be.

Another workshop attendee applauded the multiplicity of pronouns and suggested that the number will be ever-expanding in the future—perhaps to 40 or 50.

In contemplating this issue, I have come to believe that the universal adoption of a gender-neutral singular pronoun would be advantageous.

The English language, of course, lacks a singular neutral pronoun for human beings. In referring to companies and organizations, one can use "it." For references to people in the third person plural, "they" is available.

But English, unlike some other languages, does not have a singular neutral pronoun for an individual person.

In a society with clearly demarcated lines between male and female persons, "he" and "she" were perfectly adequate. In my opinion, that is no longer the case. We live in a society with nonbinary individuals and others transitioning in their gender identity or whose gender identity at the moment is uncertain.

In my view, fluidity, uncertainty, and rejection of a binary model are facts in the world, whether one approves or disapproves of the current gender identity landscape. For certain people, these issues are of paramount importance in their being authentic and happy in their lives.

The symbolic benefit of multiple pronouns is not to be disregarded. Language is important in reflecting societal realities.

At some point, however, the language becomes unworkable with so many different pronouns: How do we even refer to an individual in the third person if we do not know that individual's pronoun at that precise moment? An individual could conceivably change pronouns over time.

In the media coverage of the Nashville school shooting in March, the question of the appropriate pronoun for the shooter briefly came to light. Although the shooter was born female, that individual appeared to have identified as male in recent times.

The shooter used the names Audrey Hale and Aiden Hale and signed a last message to a friend as "Audrey (Aiden)."

Some media outlets referred to the shooter as "she"; others as "he"; still others as "they," the last leading perhaps to some confusion as to whether there was more than one shooter.

I suggest universal adoption of a singular neutral pronoun: "tey." Other singular neutral pronouns have been floating around for years, such as "xe/xem" and "ze/zir," but they do not appear to have been widely adopted across society.

The appeal of "tey" lies in its relationship to "they." Adopting a shorter version of "they" to represent the singular seems like a straightforward and easily recalled modification of the language.

"Tey" would be conjugated as "tem," "ter," and "ters." Consider the following: "Leslie asked for an extension on an assignment." The teacher responds, "I gave tem an extension on ter assignment and said that tey could have an additional day to complete it. Tey was satisfied with the extension."

Of course, this usage sounds awkward. But language has evolved and continues to evolve in light of changing social circumstances. Consider the changing terminology for Americans with African ancestry over the last six decades.

What may have seemed strange in the past ultimately becomes commonplace.

A singular neutral pronoun for individuals is just that: neutral. In referring to a group of several persons, we use "they," whether the group is composed of those identifying as male, female, nonbinary, or something else.

In fact, we do not have a plural pronoun that identifies gender; we have "they/them," and that is all.

In line with that, I submit "tey" for your consideration.

Margit Livingston is a professor of law at DePaul University in Chicago.

All views expressed in this article are the author's own.

