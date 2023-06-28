Woman Confused by Sister's Simple Pregnancy Announcement Viewed by 10M

Pregnancy reveals have become popular in recent years, and people have become very creative with ways to reveal their special news.

One reveal in particular has gone viral on TikTok for its genuine nature with over 10.7 million views at time of writing. In the video posted by Victoria Leon, she secretly films her sister sitting in a coffee shop.

"They spelled your name so weird, look," Leon can be heard saying as she points to the coffee cup as it's revealed she asked for "aunty Gloria" to be written on the cup.

"Why did they do that," asks her sister. "Did you tell them that? Are you being, like, sneaky," she says laughing, before it dawns on her.

With a shocked look on her face she can be heard saying, "Why am I so stupid, this is the best day of my life," as she gets up to hug the mother-to-be.

"One of the most genuine reactions ever, I love it," commented one user.

A stock image of a pregnant woman texting. A woman has come up with a unique way of telling her sister she's pregnant, and her reaction is priceless in a video with over 10.7 million views. Prostock-Studio/Getty Images

There are a few milestones expectant parents often like to wait for to break the good news to friends and family. Whenever parents choose to tell the news is up to them, but it's common to wait until the first trimester as the risk of miscarriage is lower. Some parents wait until after the first ultrasound or until the baby's gender is revealed, so they can do a gender reveal and announcement at the same time.

"Say it with coffee," Pampers suggests in an article on its site. "Serve your partner a cup of joe in a new mug with a personalized message, such as, "You're going to be a parent." It will surely brighten your partner's morning routine."

Pampers mentions many unique ways of revealing a pregnancy, ranging from well-known ideas to more niche reveals.

"Head out on a photo shoot with you and your partner or friends and bring fishing poles," Pampers suggests. "Sit down by a pond, lake, or river and pose as you "catch" your ultrasound photo or something that indicates a baby is on the way, such as a little sock or baby hat!"

Users loved the emotional video.

"Okayyy she is THE cutest person on the planet!" one user said. "That realization was everything. Omg so freaking cute!!" another said. "This is chaotic and i love it," another user commented.

Newsweek has reached out to Victoria Leon via TikTok for comment.

