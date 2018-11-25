Trump Aide's Attempt to Delay Jail Sentence in Mueller Investigation Denied by Judge

A federal judge has ruled that former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos must report to prison on Monday as originally ordered.

The Washington Post reports that Papadopoulos was looking to delay his 14-day sentence by citing a constitutional challenge to the appointment of Robert Mueller as the head of the special counsel investigation. The challenge is widely seen as inaccurate and based in a flawed interpretation of the law.

Papadopoulos said that he should be allowed to remain free on bail as the constitutional challenge in the case might overturn his conviction.

However, Papadopoulos never appealed his conviction and provided no evidence to support that the initial conviction would be changed at the conclusion of the separate case.

Papadopoulos has complained about being framed by the FBI and other federal agencies after initially pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian's leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

The ex-aide hired a new legal team who sought last week to receive a delay in the state of Papadopoulos' prison term from U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss.

Moss, however, wrote in a 13-page ruling that he rejected the request.

“The Court, accordingly, concludes that Papadopoulos has failed to carry his burden of demonstrating that the Court should continue his current bail status,” Moss wrote.

Papadopoulos will serve his two-week sentence at the Oxford Federal Prison Camp in Wisconsin. The 14 day sentence is considerably less than the six-month maximum federal prosecutors asked for.

During the September 2018 sentencing, Moss told Papadopoulos he had planned to issue a 30-day prision sentence but narrowed it to 14 days citing Papadopoulos' remorse for what he had done.

According to a 2007 report by the Chicago Tribune, the Oxford Federal Prison Camp isn't a standard prison. There are no cellblocks, but multiple extracurricular activities including culinary classes and a walking track.