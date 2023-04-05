U.S.

George Santos Blasts 'Unbearable' Reporters After Trump Rally Flop

By
George Santos left a New York rally for Donald Trump on Tuesday because journalists made it "unbearable to be here," as the former president pled not guilty to 34 felony charges.

The demonstration was also attended by his fellow House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was "completely drowned out by protesters," according to one journalist.

George Santos in Manhattan
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks through the crowd gathered outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive later in the day for his arraignment on April 4, 2023 in New York City. Santos later said he left the rally because reporters made it "unbearable to be here." Drew Angerer/GETTY

Trump has been accused of falsifying business records to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels, a former pornographic actress, ahead of the 2016 presidential election to cover up an alleged affair. He has repeatedly denied the claims, calling his arrest part of a "witch hunt" by Democrats. The charges, the first against a former U.S. president, could have a significant impact on Trump's bid to be re-elected to the White House in 2024.

On Tuesday afternoon, a few hundred Trump supporters gathered outside the Manhattan Criminal Court, where the New York businessman was arraigned. However, they were "deeply outnumbered by people in support of his arrest," according to NBC reporter Ben Collins.

The rally was attended by both Santos and Greene, though both swiftly left after being jeered and heckled.

Video of Santos's departure was posted on Twitter by Zach Schonfeld, a politics reporter for The Hill.

In the 11-second clip, Santos can be heard saying: "I'm doing nothing, I'm leaving."

A reporter asked the New York Republican if he will be returning later, causing him to angrily reply: "No, because you guys make it unbearable to be here."

Asked why he attended the protest, Santos said, "I came to support the president," then the video cuts out.

Commenting on the pro- and anti-Trump demonstrations, NBC's Ben Collins tweeted: "Just a ton more anti-Trump protestors outside the park. Despite an all-caps call for his supporters to protest before his arrest, Trump supporters are getting deeply outnumbered by people in support of his arrest in lower Manhattan today."

Greene's speech was drowned out in part by whistles, which she blamed on counter-protestors, though Collins tweeted that they were being handed out by a Trump supporter.

Greene tweeted: "I'm here in NY to protest with my voice against the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump, but the counter protestors are coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone's ears including NYPD. But [New York] Mayor Adams warns me by name!

"If counter protestors are violating freedom of speech and committing assault, they should be arrested," Greene added.

Santos flipped New York's third congressional district last November, but has come under pressure to resign. It emerged he had fabricated much of his back story, including his education and employment history.

Tweeting about the demonstration, Santos wrote: "I stood by Trump from the moment he came down the escalator, I voted for him in the primary and twice for president in the general elections. Today I showed up, because that's what real supporters do, they show up for your best and your worse days."

Newsweek has emailed Rep. George Santos for comment.

