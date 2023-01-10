Video of George Santos Dodging Questions Viewed 5.7 Million Times

A video of Republican Representative George Santos refusing to answer questions about his background and finances has gone viral online, receiving more than 5.7 million views on Twitter.

The video, posted on Monday by ABC congressional reporter Rachel Scott, shows Santos being pursued through the U.S. Capitol building by a number of journalists asking questions, before getting into an elevator.

Scott wrote: "George Santos spent another day dodging questions on Capitol Hill as he's accused of fabricating almost every single part of his life."

In the video, addressing Santos, Scott asks: "You're accused of fabricating almost every single part of your life. Why do you deserve to represent the people of New York?"

Another reporter asked Santos, who was accompanied by a man wearing a suit, a question about his finances.

The New York Republican ignored both questions, only speaking to ask for "a little personal space" as he approached the elevator.

In a later clip, Scott again approaches Santos, asking: "Did you misuse campaign finances?"

He replied: "I'll be addressing the media soon, on my time."

Santos has been accused of fabricating large parts of his resume, including his education, employment history and Jewish heritage.

The New Yorker has admitted he didn't graduate from Baruch College, or work for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, as he originally claimed.

Santos had described himself as the "grandson of Holocaust refugees," with a maternal grandparent having "fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII."

However, an investigation by The Forward found Santos' maternal grandparents were born in Brazil, prior to WWII.

In response, speaking to the New York Post, Santos said: "I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"

On Monday the Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint against Santos with the Federal Election Commission, accusing him of campaign finance violations.

Roger G. Wieand, the group's senior researcher, said: "Our allegations against Santos fall into three categories: I. that he concealed the true sources of his campaign's funding; II. that he misrepresented his campaign's spending; and III. that he illegally paid for personal expenses with his campaign's funds."

Wieand went on to accuse Santos and "others unknown," of having "engaged in a scheme to provide secret, illegal contributions to his campaign" after he loaned his own election campaign $705,000.

He also claimed Santos had submitted election expenses that were "straight-up impossible," and suggested his campaign may have been paying his rent.

Authorities in Brazil have announced they have revived a 2008 check-fraud case against Santos, who is accused of making nearly $700 in fraudulent purchases.

Speaking to the New York Post Santos denied he had committed any crimes, commenting: "I am not a criminal here—not here or in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world. Absolutely not. That didn't happen."

Newsweek reached out to George Santos for comment.