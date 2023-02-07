George Santos Finally Lands in House Ethics Committee's Hot Seat

Embattled GOP Representative George Santos is the focus of a House Ethics Committee investigation, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy confirmed on Tuesday.

Asked if the committee is formally launching a probe into Santos, McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill, "Yes."

The speaker added, "Ethics is moving through, and if Ethics finds something, we'll take action."

While it has been reported that the Ethics Committee was looking into some of the multiple allegations against the freshman congressman from New York, there was no announcement or confirmation of an official investigation until now.

Santos, who was elected to represent parts of Long Island in this past November's midterms, has faced fierce criticism and calls for his removal after he was caught making various lies, including fabrications about his education, work experience, personal life, and family connections to 9/11 and the Holocaust. In response, New York Republicans and his constituents have demanded that he resign.

On Tuesday, McCarthy said that he had spoken to Santos about the situation and that they had decided it would be "best at this moment" for him to recuse himself from committee assignments.

"I think that was the right decision," the speaker said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.