George Santos' Former Roommate Says He Stole His Scarf, Wore It for Speech

George Santos has been accused of wearing a stolen scarf to a January 5, 2021 rally in Washington D.C., at which he claimed Democrats "stole" the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump.

Former housemate Gregory Morey-Parker, who said he once lived in a New York apartment with Santos, said he was "100 percent" sure the scarf Santos was filmed wearing was a Burberry one that had been gifted to him before disappearing.

Speaking to local news website Patch, Morey-Parker shared messages from 2020 between himself and Yasser Rabello, who was also said to be renting with Santos' family, discussing "the shirt and scarf he [Santos] stole."

He described the scarf as "lighter than regular camel check," matching the scarf Santos wore as he addressed the "coalition pre-rally" at Freedom Plaza ahead of the main January 6 "Stop the Steal" protest which led to the storming of Congress by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters.

Morey-Parker also told Patch he believes Santos stole a $500 Burberry shirt from him, which later appeared on Instagram, and suspects Santos of stealing three checks from his cheque book, which "bounced after being written for $10,000 each."

At the January 5 rally Santos claimed the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Trump, as had his own bid for the House of Representatives.

He commented: "If you're from New York, you know what they did to me. They did to me what they did to Donald Trump. They stole my election."

Democrat Tom Suozzi won the battle for New York's third congressional district, the same seat Santos flipped in 2022, decisively due to absentee ballots. However, Santos received more votes on the day, and later claimed "they sneaked in a few [votes] from my opponent."

Speaking at the rally he said: "For 14 days I was congressman-elect of the 3rd Congressional District of New York, the first ever biggest upset for a Republican in New York City."

Santos has admitted he attended the January 6 protest against the 2020 presidential election, but said he was "never on Capitol grounds."

Speaking to Lara Trump, on her 'The Right View' show in February 2021, he said: "I was at the Ellipse on January 6. That was the most amazing crowd, and the president was at his full awesomeness that day."

Business Insider reports Santos was also filmed saying he'd given a "nice check to a law firm" to support Trump supporters arrested after the January 6 riot.

Following his election Santos has admitted to fabricating large chunks of his resume, including his education, former employment and family heritage.

Santos' claim to be the "grandson of Holocaust refugees," who fled from Ukraine and then Belgium, was challenged by The Forward which found they had actually been born in Brazil.

In response Santos said: "I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"

Key figures within the Nassau County Republican Committee, which covers much of New York's 3rd Congressional district, recently called on Santos to resign during a press conference, but the congressman has said he will remain in post.