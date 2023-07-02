News

George Santos Mocks Ron DeSantis for Using 'Gayest' Images in Video

By
News George Santos Ron DeSantis LGBTQ Donald Trump

New York Congressman George Santos has mocked Ron DeSantis team's recent attack ad that took aim at Donald Trump's statements about LGBTQ+ people.

DeSantis has come under fire after his campaign account tweeted a video that included clips where Trump vowed to protect LBGTQ+ Americans and also said transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner could choose whatever bathroom to use in Trump Tower.

DeSantis then contrasted Trump's comments with his own record as governor of Florida, which has included signing a number of bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

Ron DeSantis and George Santos
A split image of Ron DeSantis (left) and George Santos (right). Santos has hit out at a DeSantis attack ad. Getty

The same video included a montage of recognizable alpha male and chad memes that featured the muscular giga chad meme as well as the American Psycho character, serial killer Patrick Bateman. Chad is a term used for males some see as healthy and attractive.

While Trump has previously described himself as being supportive of LGBTQ+ people, his stance has been scrutinized by those in the community after he banned transgender individuals from serving in the military and opposed anti-discrimination measures for LGBTQ+ people.

It is unclear if DeSantis approved the attack ad against Trump or who put together the video.

While the video was slammed as "desperate" by the Log Cabin Republicans, an organization of gay Republicans, Santos was more direct in his criticism on Twitter.

Santos, who is openly gay and has dressed up in drag, has been a vocal supporter of the former president and claimed DeSantis supported amnesty and wars.

He tweeted: "The manly chad alpha male images are some of the gayest **** I've ever seen. Can you debate Trump on foreign policy, economy, national security, and public safety? Oh wait, Ron [DeSantis] loves war and amnesty."

While Santos claimed DeSantis supports amnesty, the Florida governor hit out at Trump earlier this year over his support for an amnesty for illegal immigrants.

The congressman's claims that DeSantis "loves war" are less clear and may elude to his service during the Iraq war and his criticism of President Joe Biden's much-criticized U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he said emboldened America's adversaries.

A federal grand jury has indicted Santos on several criminal charges, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and upon facing arraignment was released on a $500,000 bond that was paid for by co-signers.

Newsweek has contacted Santos' and DeSantis' press teams for comment via email.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC