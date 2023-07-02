George Santos Mocks Ron DeSantis for Using 'Gayest' Images in Video

New York Congressman George Santos has mocked Ron DeSantis team's recent attack ad that took aim at Donald Trump's statements about LGBTQ+ people.

DeSantis has come under fire after his campaign account tweeted a video that included clips where Trump vowed to protect LBGTQ+ Americans and also said transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner could choose whatever bathroom to use in Trump Tower.

DeSantis then contrasted Trump's comments with his own record as governor of Florida, which has included signing a number of bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

A split image of Ron DeSantis (left) and George Santos (right). Santos has hit out at a DeSantis attack ad. Getty

The same video included a montage of recognizable alpha male and chad memes that featured the muscular giga chad meme as well as the American Psycho character, serial killer Patrick Bateman. Chad is a term used for males some see as healthy and attractive.

While Trump has previously described himself as being supportive of LGBTQ+ people, his stance has been scrutinized by those in the community after he banned transgender individuals from serving in the military and opposed anti-discrimination measures for LGBTQ+ people.

It is unclear if DeSantis approved the attack ad against Trump or who put together the video.

While the video was slammed as "desperate" by the Log Cabin Republicans, an organization of gay Republicans, Santos was more direct in his criticism on Twitter.

Santos, who is openly gay and has dressed up in drag, has been a vocal supporter of the former president and claimed DeSantis supported amnesty and wars.

He tweeted: "The manly chad alpha male images are some of the gayest **** I've ever seen. Can you debate Trump on foreign policy, economy, national security, and public safety? Oh wait, Ron [DeSantis] loves war and amnesty."

While Santos claimed DeSantis supports amnesty, the Florida governor hit out at Trump earlier this year over his support for an amnesty for illegal immigrants.

The congressman's claims that DeSantis "loves war" are less clear and may elude to his service during the Iraq war and his criticism of President Joe Biden's much-criticized U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he said emboldened America's adversaries.

A federal grand jury has indicted Santos on several criminal charges, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and upon facing arraignment was released on a $500,000 bond that was paid for by co-signers.

Newsweek has contacted Santos' and DeSantis' press teams for comment via email.