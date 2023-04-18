George Santos Reelection Bid Sparks Wave of Mocking Memes, Reaction

George Santos has announced that he will seek re-election to Congress in 2024, sparking a wave of mockery and hostile memes online.

In a statement the House Republican said he wanted to "continue serving the people of New York's Third Congressional District," which he flipped from Democratic control in November 2022.

Santos faced calls to resign shortly after his election after it emerged he had fabricated much of his back story, including his education history, employment record and claim to have lost colleagues in the 2016 Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting.

The House ethics committee is investigating Santos over the funding of his 2022 congressional campaign, along with claims he groped a former volunteer, which the New York Republican strongly denies.

George Santos looks on as the U.S. House of Representatives convenes for the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 3, 2023. On Monday Santos announced he will seek re-election in 2024. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/GETTY

On Monday Santos announced his "2024 re-election campaign" via a statement posted on his official Twitter account. It read: "Since Santos took office 100 days ago, he has proven to be a diligent legislator and outspoken critic of the Washington Establishment…Congressman Santos has introduced and cosponsored more bills than any other New York freshman member of Congress proving he's here to lead and bring home RESULTS for New York."

The House Republican said: "Since the Left is pushing radical agendas, the economy is struggling, and Washington is incapable of solving anything, we need a fighter who knows the district and can serve the people fearlessly, and independent of local or national party influence."

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT: I am proudly announcing my bid for re-election for #NY03. This is about TAKING BACK our country and restoring greatness back to New York.🇺🇸



To support donate here:👇🏽https://t.co/BH2nGK54vp pic.twitter.com/LGJdPcsyP6 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) April 17, 2023

Reporting Santos' announcement, CNN's Anderson Cooper said the Republican had "no shame," commenting: "He doesn't have the support of his party on Capitol Hill, or the support of the party leadership back in his district, who've called for his resignation, or the support of most of his constituents, who in recent polling say they want him to resign."

Responding to Santos' announcement Keith Edwards, a political consultant who worked on Democrat Nikki Fried's unsuccessful bid to get elected as governor of Florida, tweeted: "You're going to lose so badly. I can't wait." He added a meme showing a butler holding up a clown's wig, with the caption: "Your wig, Sir."

You’re gonna lose so badly. I can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/QRrfqUT9O1 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) April 17, 2023

The Concerned Citizens of NY-03, a group campaigning for Santos to resign, posted a similar joke, commenting "here's a pic of him getting ready" alongside an image of a man resembling Santos having his face painted as a clown.

Here's a pic of him getting ready, courtesy of @AgainstSantos pic.twitter.com/KQARknaDyL — Concerned Citizens of NY-03 (@CCNY03) April 17, 2023

Fred Guttenberg, a gun control campaigner whose daughter was murdered in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, simply responded with 140 "rolling on the floor laughing" emojis.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 17, 2023

Comedian Dana Goldberg said: "How will you have time for this while you're training for the high jump in the 2024 Olympics?"

How will you have time for this while you’re training for the high jump in the 2024 Olympics? — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) April 17, 2023

Santos retweeted a post from a Twitter user called Hayden Ehlich, saying he endorsed the New York Republican as "a lifelong Democrat," though Ehlich later implied this had been a joke.

Newsweek has contacted Representative Santos for comment by email.