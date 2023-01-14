George Santos Sparks Flurry of Jokes After 'Anthony Devolder' Clip Surfaces

Representative George Santos, a New York Republican, faced widespread mockery on social media on Friday after a video of him using the name "Anthony Devolder" in 2019 was reposted online.

After flipping New York's 3rd Congressional District in November, it later emerged that Santos had fabricated large parts of his resumé, including his education, employment, and family background.

On Friday, Twitter account PatriotTakes, which describes itself as committed to "exposing right-wing extremism," posted a clip of Santos speaking at a "Walk Away LGBT" event in 2019 in New York.

Introducing himself, the future congressman said: "So my name's Anthony Devolder—I'm a New York City resident, I've recently founded a group called 'United for Trump,' so if you guys want to follow that would be awesome."

According to a report from USA Today, which examined public records relating to questions Santos has faced about his finances, the congressman's full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos.

In the video, Santos also asked Blaire White, a conservative trans woman who was on the panel, how she could "help educate other trans people from not having to follow the narrative that the media and the Democrats put forward." He also described Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway movement, as his "idol."

The #WalkAway movement was founded ahead of the 2018 midterm elections by Straka, with the aim of encouraging liberals, including those within the LGBTQ community, to abandon their support for Democrats.

The group accumulated more than half a million Facebook followers. However, its page was shut down by the social media platform following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Last January, Straka was sentenced to three years of probation and was fined $5,500, due to his role in the riot. According to CNN, Straka had admitted to recording himself telling the mob to "go" as they reached the Capitol building and telling rioters who were wrestling a shield away from a Capitol Police officer to "take it."

Meanwhile, Friday's resurfaced video sparked a plethora of jokes and memes on social media. Twitter user Paul Leigh replied to PatriotTakes with an edited photograph of a House Representatives room sign that had "George Santos" added in with red pen. An accompanying caption read: "Who will George Anthony Devolder Santos be today?"

Twitter user, Máire, also replied to PatriotTakes and wrote: "New Netflix feature - Inventing George," along with a shot of actress Julia Garner playing convicted con artist Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna.

Another Twitter user, Rick Mayer, replied with a photograph of Santos' face superimposed on a Super Bowl winning football player, tweeting: "He also filled in for Eli Manning in the Super Bowl one year leading the Giants to the Lombardi Trophy!"

Separately, The Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump conservatives, tweeted: "George Anthony Devolder Santos has turned Congress into a true crime podcast. What should the title be?"

Suggestions offered by other Twitter users included: "Mr. Myth Goes To Washington," "MAGA Noir," and "Not The Only Liar In The Building."

Nassau County Republicans Urge Santos to Resign

On Wednesday, leaders of the Nassau County Republican Party, which covers much of Santos' 3rd Congressional District, urged him to resign.

Joseph Cairo, chair of the Nassau County GOP, said: "He's disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople. His lies were not mere fibs. He disgraced the House of Representatives. He's not welcome here at Republican headquarters."

On the same day, Santos tweeted: "I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living. I will NOT resign!"

Newsweek has contacted Santos for comment.