Georgia Democrat Slams Her Own Party Choosing Migrants Over Black Children

A Georgia Democrat has accused fellow Democrats of prioritizing migrants over Black children.

State Rep. Mesha Mainor, who represents Atlanta's deep blue 56th state house district, said in a tweet on Saturday that the Democrat Party establishment was "looking to take me out."

She said she was "tired of hearing certain folks in my party chant Black Lives Matter during Election Years but are NOWHERE to be found any other year."

In a video included in the tweet, Mainor accused her Democrat colleagues of being performative in their support for Black communities.

I’m tired of hearing certain folks in my party chant Black Lives Matter during Election Years but are NOWHERE to be found any other year. pic.twitter.com/wuMdVBeCki — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) May 20, 2023

"It's ironic," she said. "I'll say every election year, I hear 'Black Lives Matter.' But do they? I see every other minority being prioritized except Black children living in poverty that can't read.

"We'll send a million dollars to the border for immigrant services, but Black communities, not even a shout out. I'm sorry, I don't agree with this."

Earlier in the video, Mainor said she recently found herself "in the crosshairs" of her Democratic colleagues because of how she voted.

Mainor regularly votes against her party in the Georgia House of Representatives, and recently drew the ire of colleagues after being the only Democrat to support a school voucher bill that ultimately failed.

"I have never hesitated and will never hesitate to vote for the best interests of the communities I represent over party politics," she said in her video.

"I support school choice, parent rights and opportunities for children to thrive, especially those that are marginalized and attend to fail in school."

She said Democrats at the Georgia State Capitol "took a hard position and demanded every Democrat vote against children and for the teachers union. I voted yes for parents and yes for children, not failing schools."

Some schools in her district have 3 percent reading proficiency rates, Mainor said, with many students unable to do simple math.

"So I have a few colleagues upset with me to the point where they are giving away $1,000 checks to anyone that will run against me," she added. "I'm not apologizing because my colleagues don't like how I vote when my community loves the fact that someone is finally sticking up for them."

State Sen. Josh McLaurin, a Democrat, offered to donate $1,000 to a possible primary opponent. He told Axios last month that there are "many members who know Rep. Mainor is more a Republican than a Democrat, not just on vouchers but on a range of issues."

State Rep. Michelle Au tweeted last month that the issue "isn't just about voting differently than the party, or about having different opinions. That happens often. It's fine. This is about floridly whipping votes in favor of a harmful bill we took a CAUCUS POSITION AGAINST. And losing."

Mainor ended her Twitter video by saying she was "not backing down."

"I'm actually just getting started," she said.

Newsweek has contacted Mainor and the Georgia Democratic Party for comment via email.