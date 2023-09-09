In August, Donald Trump and 18 of his associates were charged in Fulton County, Georgia, over claims they acted illegally while attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in the state.

The former president has pled not guilty to 13 charges, including counts of conspiracy to commit forgery, solicitation of violation of oath by a public official and breaking Georgia's anti-racketeering act. Trump surrendered voluntarily and had his mug shot taken, causing a social-media sensation. He insists all the charges against him are politically motivated.

However, the special grand jury that recommended the charges initially called for 39 people to be charged. This is according to its final report, which was unsealed by a judge on Friday.

Newsweek has provided a summary of the 39 individuals that the special grand jury initially recommended charges against.

Rudy Giuliani

The former New York mayor served as one of Trump's closest legal advisers during the 2020 presidential election campaign and its aftermath. He has been charged with 13 counts, pleading not guilty to all of them.

John Eastman

A member of Trump's legal team, Eastman was charged with nine counts in August concerning the effort to block Joe Biden's election victory in Georgia.

Kenneth Chesebro

Another of Trump's lawyers, Chesebro has been charged with seven counts, including conspiracy to file false documents and conspiracy to commit forgery.

Donald Trump

Polling indicates Trump is the firm favorite to secure the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, despite his legal woes.

In addition to the Georgia case, the former president is facing charges related to claims he orchestrated the payment of hush money to a pornographic actress; mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House; and acted illegally while trying to block Biden's 2020 election win on a national basis. Trump has pled not guilty to all counts and denies any wrongdoing.

Cleta Mitchell

A conservative attorney who advised Trump, Mitchell was not charged, despite the grand jury's recommendation.

Jenna Ellis

An attorney who worked with the Trump campaign, Ellis was charged with soliciting a public officer to violate their oath and racketeering. She has been crowdfunding her defense online, with conservative political commentator Dinesh D'Souza having donated $10,000.

Mark Meadows

Trump's former chief-of-staff, Meadows has also been charged with soliciting a public officer to violate their oath and racketeering.

David Perdue (top left), Senator Lindsey Graham (top right), Kelly Loeffler (bottom left) and Michael Flynn (bottom right), all of whom a Georgia grand jury recommended charges against. In total of the 39 the jury thought should be indicted, only 19 are facing prosecution. GETTY

David Shafer

The former chair of the Georgia Republican Party, Shafer signed documents claiming to be one of the state's presidential electors. He has been charged with eight counts.

Ray Smith

A Trump attorney who has been charged after promoting election-fraud claims during multiple committee hearings in the Georgia state legislature.

Lin Wood

An attorney who formed part of Trump's legal team, the grand jury recommended charges against him after a 20-1 vote, but he has not been prosecuted.

Lindsey Graham

The senator from South Carolina was the most senior sitting politician the grand jury recommended charges against, by a margin of 13-7, though he was indicted.

Sidney Powell

An attorney working for Trump, Powell was charged on seven counts including conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit election fraud and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Robert Cheeley

A Georgia attorney, Cheeley is facing 10 counts including conspiracy to impersonate a public officer and conspiracy to commit first-degree forgery.

Michael Flynn

Trump's national security adviser and a prominent supporter of the former president's election-fraud claims, Flynn was not indicted, despite the grand jury voting he should be in a 20-1 verdict.

William Ligon

A former Georgia state senator, Ligon was not indicted. This is despite the grand jury recommending charges against him for his alleged involvement in the "national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election" and filing false documents.

David Perdue

A former Republican senator from Georgia, Perdue was not ultimately indicted, though the grand jury voted that he should be.

Kelly Loeffler

Another former GOP senator from Georgia, the grand jury recommended Loeffler be charged with involvement in the "national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election," though she has not been indicted.

Cathy Latham

The former chair of the Coffee County Republican Party and one of Trump's "fake electors," Latham was charged on multiple counts in August.

Misty Hampton

A former election official in Coffee County, Hampton has been charged on seven counts over her alleged involvement in a plot to access voting equipment in the county.

Scott Hall

The owner of a bail-bond business, Hall was indicted over his role in an alleged breach at the Coffee County elections office.

Boris Epshteyn

One of Trump's former attorneys and an adviser to his 2016 and 2020 election campaigns, Epshteyn was not charged, despite the grand jury voting 20-1 that he should be.

Jeff Clark

A former Justice Department official whom Trump wanted to appoint as attorney general, Clark has been charged with making false statements and racketeering.

Kurt Hilbert

A Georgia-based lawyer who worked for Trump, Hilbert was not charged, despite the grand jury's recommendation.

Stephen Lee

Reverend Stephen Lee faced five charges, related to claims he traveled to Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman's house and tried to get her to alter her testimony.

Trevian Kutti

A former publicist to the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, Kutti is also facing charges over claims that she pressured Freeman to make false statements about the election.

Harrison Floyd

A leading figure in Black Voices for Trump, Floyd is facing three charges over the alleged pressure on Freeman.

Alex Kaufman

The grand jury recommended charges against Georgia-based lawyer Kaufman, who worked with the Trump campaign, but he has not been indicted.

Joseph Brannan

One of Trump's "fake electors," Brannan wasn't charged, despite the grand jury voting by 19-2 that he should be.

Vikki Consiglio

A senior Georgia Republican Party figure, Consiglio was also a "fake elector," but isn't being charged despite the grand jury recommendation.

Carolyn Fisher

Another "fake elector," the grand jury voted by 19-2 that she should face charges but she hasn't been indicted.

Burt Jones

Georgia's incumbent lieutenant governor and another of Trump's fake electors, Jones is not facing any charges.

Gloria Godwin

A Georgia Republican and "fake elector," whom the grand jury thought should be charged, Godwin has not been indicted.

Mark Hennessy

Car dealer Hennessy was another of Trump's "fake electors," but is not facing any charges, despite a 19-2 grand jury vote against him.

Mark Amick

A Georgia-based businessman, Amick is not facing any charges for being one of Trump's "fake electors."

John Downey

Another "fake elector," Downey is not facing any charges, despite the grand jury voting that he should.

Brad Carver

An Atlanta attorney and "fake elector," Carver has not been charged with any crimes.

Shawn Still

A Georgia state senator and Trump "fake elector," Still has been charged with seven counts.

C. B. Yadav

Businessowner Yadav is not facing any charges, despite serving as one of Trump's "fake electors."

Jacki Pick

One of Trump's attorneys, Pick has not been indicted, despite jurors voting unanimously that she should be charged with making false statements.