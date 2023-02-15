Georgia Politician Slams Clarence Thomas Amid Statue Debate

A Georgia lawmaker slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during a debate on whether to place a statue of Thomas in the Georgia Capitol.

Democratic state Senator Emanuel Jones said Thomas is "extremely accomplished" but criticized his votes on key issues that impact people of color.

Jones mentioned he has previously expressed concern about Thomas' wife and her alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

While Jones said it is "very sensitive to talk about race in this body," he noted that it could not be avoided when talking about Thomas on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Jones called Thomas an "Uncle Tom," an expression he said the Black community uses to describe a person of color who is "betraying his own community." Jones admitted that he does not know the origins of the term.

"It talks about a person who, back during the days of slavery, sold his soul to the slave masters," Jones said.

Georgia State Sen. Emanuel Jones (D) calls U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas an “Uncle Tom” while opposing a bill to place a statue of Thomas at the capitol:



"Y'all just don't get it. And I don't expect people of non-color to get the sensitivity that we feel."

"So when we think about a person in the Black community who's accomplished but yet [whose] policies seek to subvert, some may even say suppress, the achievements and the accomplishments of people of color, I couldn't help but to think about that term in expressing my dissatisfaction with this particular legislation," he added.

Jones added that he does not expect "people of non-color" to understand the sensitivity the Black community feels about a person of color whose policies, practices, decisions and votes "we've rallied and fought against."

He said Thomas' decisions and positions do not just impact people of color but have "sparked outrage" among women and the LGBTQ community.

Jones then shared some of Thomas' opinions about job discrimination against transgender people, anti-gay marriage laws and affirmative action.

"There is a whole laundry list of famous quotes and positions that Justice Thomas has taken that I find offensive," Jones said.

To the Republican party, Jones said, "Y'all really just don't get it."

Uncle Tom is the title character in Harriet Beecher Stowe's 1852 novel Uncle Tom's Cabin. Over the years, the term "Uncle Tom" has evolved into a derogatory epithet for a Black person or a person who betrays their own race or community by participating in its oppression.

Thomas is a conservative member of the Supreme Court due to his textualist approach to interpreting the Constitution. His opinions and votes have often aligned with Republican positions on many issues, including abortion rights.

Republican state Senator Ben Watson introduced SB 69 to place a monument in honor of Thomas within the Georgia Capitol or on its grounds. There are 31 other sponsors to the bill.

Senator Watson spoke on the floor Tuesday about Thomas and how he transcended his difficult circumstances to "achieve greatness" as a member of the Supreme Court.

"This native son of Georgia deserves a place of honor and recognition on our Capitol grounds, a place where future generations of Georgians can learn valuable lessons from his legacy and gain inspiration and belief that their lofty dreams are obtainable too in America, regardless of the circumstances into which they are born," said Watson, who represents the area where Thomas was born.

After Watson delivered his opening remarks, Jones asked him whether any members of the Black caucus would be included on the committee for the statue and noted that Thomas is a "controversial figure" in the Black community.

The Georgia state Senate voted 32-20 to approve the bill and erect a statue of Thomas. The bill now moves to the state House for debate.

Newsweek reached out for comment from Georgia state Senators Jones and Watson.