Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck: 5 Things to Know About Bulldogs' New QB1

The top-ranked Georgia football team is turning to a new starting quarterback in 2023 in its quest to win a third consecutive national championship.

Carson Beck is taking over under center for the University of Georgia's Bulldogs. Head coach Kirby Smart named the redshirt junior Georgia's starting quarterback after a summer of competition for the position. Beck was the backup to Stetson Bennett IV, a Heisman Trophy finalist, last season. Bennett was the starter on Georgia's 2021 and 2022 championship-winning teams.

"He's done the best job," Smart said about Beck earlier this summer. "We communicated that...to the other quarterbacks, and we've kind of been operating that way. The other guys have done a tremendous job in terms of competing, and they're going to continue to do that."

Carson Beck throws a pass during a game between Georgia Bulldogs Red and Georgia Bulldogs Black at Athens' Sanford Stadium on April 15. Beck is the Bulldogs' new starting quarterback. Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty

Despite being led by an inexperienced QB, the Bulldogs are the favorites to win another title this year. DraftKings Sportsbook gave Georgia +220 odds of winning the national championship as of Friday afternoon. Those are the best odds of any team in the nation. Georgia opens its 2023 season on Saturday by hosting the University of Tennessee at Martin. Beck's first start against a Southeastern Conference opponent will come September 16 when Georgia hosts South Carolina.

Before the season kicks off, here's what you need to know about Georgia's new starting QB.

Florida's Mr. Football at Mandarin High

Beck started his high school football career as a wide receiver and backup quarterback at Providence High in Jacksonville, Florida. Providence's starting quarterback suffered a knee injury in Beck's sophomore season, providing the former backup with a chance to start.

But the best part of Beck's high school career came somewhere else.

Ahead of his junior year, Beck transferred to Mandarin High School—also in Jacksonville—which had a team fresh off of a 2-8 season. Beck threw for 3,546 yards and 39 touchdowns on his way to leading Mandarin to its first state football championship since 1990. Beck was named Florida's Mr. Football for his standout season. During Beck's senior year, he threw another 20 touchdowns, and Mandarin went 7-4.

Beck was invited to the 2019 Elite 11 Finals, the most prestigious high school quarterback camp in the country.

Beck Once Committed to Alabama, Nick Saban

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Georgia Bulldog was at one point committed to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban.

Beck was a four-star recruit and one of the top-rated pro-style quarterbacks in his recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He committed to Alabama in June 2018. But like former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, Beck decommitted from Alabama, only to inevitably make his way to Athens, Georgia. Beck changed his mind on Alabama in February 2019 and signed with Georgia less than a month later.

The Mandarin prep cited the exit of Alabama offensive coaches as a reason for his change of heart.

"Ever since about eighth grade, I had always wanted to play at Georgia," Beck told AL.com at the time. "That was kind of like my dream school in a way, and they never really offered me early. Obviously, I liked Alabama. Nick Saban, great coach. I respect him, have full respect for him.... But whenever all the offensive staff started leaving and I was like, 'I have no one to talk to. I don't know any of these guys. I really don't have a relationship with them.'"

Beck said he still considered Alabama after he decommitted and wanted to meet its new offensive staff. That's when Georgia came in. The Bulldogs started recruiting Beck, and he "fell in love" with their coaches.

"Honestly, the reason I chose Georgia is I feel like those coaches can develop me to get me where I want to be," Beck said at the time.

The Bulldog QB Could Have Played College Baseball

If football didn't work out, Beck had a different sport he could have fallen back on.

Beck was a sought-after baseball prospect. The first baseman and right-handed pitcher was a Perfect Game Preseason Underclassmen All-American in 2018 and 2019. Before Beck committed to Alabama to play football, he had signed on to play baseball for the nearby Florida Gators. Beck eventually stopped playing baseball to focus on football.

Following Father's Footsteps

Beck followed his father by going to college in Athens. Well, sort of. The QB's father, Chris Beck, was stationed in Athens in 1996 at the Navy Supply Corps School.

"I knew about Athens. What a great town and university it was," Chris Beck said, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. "I spent many a day playing golf at the UGA Golf Course, going to all the football games."

Coincidentally, when Beck's father was frequently attending Georgia games that year, Smart was a starting safety for the Bulldogs.

Beck's Experience at Georgia

In his first three seasons at Georgia, Beck appeared in 12 games. He completed 26 of 35 passes and threw four touchdowns and no interceptions in seven appearances in 2022. In his college career, Beck has thrown six touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 62.1 percent of his passes.

Beck completed two of three passes for 31 yards in substantial playing time against Texas Christian University in the national championship game last season. Georgia took out its starters fairly early in the 65-7 win, so Beck was taking snaps when the game was already decided.

The Bulldogs are hoping Beck plays in the title game again this season but under different circumstances.