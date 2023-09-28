Georgia Republicans Remove Fani Willis' Biggest Threat

Georgia Republicans have removed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' biggest threat.

State Senator Colton Moore announced on Thursday that the state GOP voted to oust him over his calls to defund and investigate the district attorney in the wake of her sweeping RICO indictment that named former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies as co-conspirators in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

"Today's removal is a direct result of me calling on my Republican colleagues in the Senate to do their job and sign onto an emergency session to investigate Fani Willis," Moore said in a statement shared with Newsweek. "The Georgia Constitution clearly outlines the legislature's power to call an emergency session to investigate a judicial officer. After urging my Republican Senate colleagues to join me...they responded by acting like children and throwing me out of the caucus."

Days after Willis indicted Trump, Moore asked Governor Brian Kemp to call for a special session and bring legislators back to the state Capitol to review Willis' actions in the probe and "determine if they warrant impeachment." Under state law, there can only be a special session at the governor's request or if three-fifths of both legislative chambers sign a letter demanding it. While Republicans have the majority in both chambers, their majorities are not large enough to clear the three-fifths threshold.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. The state Senate's GOP caucus voted to oust the Republican spearheading the effort to impeach Willis. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Kemp has also signaled his refusal to take such action, saying in August that while Georgia law allows for the removal of local prosecutors who violate their oath, "Up to this point, I have not seen any evidence that DA Willis' actions, or lack thereof, warrant action by the Prosecuting Attorney Oversight Commission."

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns has also spoken out against Moore's demands, saying that defunding Willis' office "flaunts the idea of separation of power, if not outright violates it."

"A select few are calling to defund a duly-elected district attorney of this state and her office in an attempt to interfere with the criminal justice system," Burns wrote to his Republican colleagues in an August memo. "It is unfortunate some would knowingly suggest such a reckless course of action despite the devastating effects it would have."

Despite being removed by his fellow Republicans, Moore defended his efforts to investigate Willis and insisted that Georgia voters were 100 percent with him.

"I stand by my Republican principles. I stand by the Republican platform. I will continue to serve as a Republican Senator from the great state of Georgia," Moore said. "Unfortunately, now I will be forced to refer to my colleagues, who ran on being 'Trump conservatives' as the RINO caucus." RINO refers to Republicans in Name Only.

"This is the fight of our lifetime, and I will continue to double down to defend the rule of law and do what is right," he added.

AN ABOMINATION



The Georgia Senate Republican caucus voted on Thurs to remove State Sen. Colton Moore from the caucus for taking a first step to defund,investigate, & possibly impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis!



I stand with Colton Moore! https://t.co/TL5hSxirIt — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 28, 2023

In response, far-right political activist Laura Loomer called the development an abomination and expressed her continued support for Moore. Trump supporter and co-founder for the America First Media Group Matt Couch also criticized Moore's ousting, writing on X, formerly Twitter: "The corruption in the GOP is evident in EVERY single state in America.. Its [sic] out of control.."

Newsweek reached out to the Georgia Republican Party via email for comment.